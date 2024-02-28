 Milton water cooler: Your 6 best travel-friendly companions - Hindustan Times
Milton water cooler: Your 6 best travel-friendly companions

Milton water cooler: Your 6 best travel-friendly companions

Feb 28, 2024

Are you planning a weekend getaway with your family or friends and are worried if you would get safe water to drink on your way? Milton water coolers are here.

Whether it’s a big occasion, a small get-together or a mini day out with your friends or family, it is always wise to carry your food and water along your way. And while for food you can prepare delicious meals at home, carrying piles of water bottles with you is both a hefty and cumbersome task. But now you can let past this worry as Milton water cooler is there to help you carry safe drinking water through your journey.

Trust these 6 Milton water coolers to your next weekend getaway
Trust these 6 Milton water coolers to your next weekend getaway

Milton water cooler stands as a stalwart companion at both workplaces and homes alike, offering not just refreshment but a hub of connection. Its sleek design, often in shades of pristine white or cool silver, belies the simplicity and efficiency with which it performs its duty. You go wherever, you are sure to find this simple and convenient companion-Milton water cooler in almost every home.

A symbol of convenience and community, the Milton water cooler embodies the simple joys of hydration and human connection. With this in mind, if you wish to buy a Milton water cooler but are confused which one to trust for your family’s safety and health, then we are there to help.

We have rounded a list of top 6 Milton water coolers for you, along with their reasons to buy and avoid and the top overall product in the line-up that guarantees your family’s safe and sound health, becoming your companion for life.

 

1.Milton Kool Seal 15 Insulated Water Jug

 

B095M3DPY6

The elegant shape and size of this Milton Kool Seal 15 Insulated Water Jug makes it perfect for your at-home parties. It is a reliable companion for outdoor adventures, picnics, and gatherings. With a capacity of 13.4 litres, this jug keeps beverages cold for hours, ensuring you stay refreshed in the heat. Its sturdy build and insulated design make it durable and efficient, perfect for trips to the beach or camping in the wilderness. The convenient tap ensures easy dispensing of water without any spillage. Its convenient handle and easy-to-use spout make pouring effortless, while the wide mouth allows for easy cleaning and filling. This jug is perfect for those who enjoy spending time outdoors and need a dependable way to keep their drinks refreshingly cool.

 

Specifications of the Milton Kool Seal 7 Insulated Water Jug:

  • Capacity: 13.4 litres
  • Features:Insulated design for long-lasting cold beverages
  • Sturdy build for outdoor use
  • Convenient tap for easy dispensing
  • Ideal for picnics, camping, and outdoor activities

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Keeps beverages cold for hoursLarge size may be bulky for some outings
Durable and sturdy buildTap may need occasional cleaning
Convenient tap for easy dispensing 

2.Milton New Kool Rover 22 Insulated Water Jug:

B018VLKT28

Bring home this attractive and colourful Milton water cooler that is perfect for your day’s trip and family get together. Bring home the vibrant and functional Milton New Kool Rover 22 Insulated Water Jug, designed for day trips and family gatherings. With a generous 22-litre capacity, this colourful jug keeps your beverages cold for extended periods, ensuring everyone stays hydrated and refreshed. The durable plastic construction is perfect for outdoor use, whether you're at the park, beach, or hosting a backyard barbecue. The wide mouth allows for easy filling and cleaning, while the sturdy handle makes it convenient to carry. Add a splash of colour and practicality to your outings with the Milton New Kool Rover 22 Insulated Water Jug.

Specifications of the Milton New Kool Rover 22 Insulated Water Jug:

  • Capacity: 22 litres
  • Features: Vibrant and colourful design
  • Durable plastic construction
  • Wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning
  • Sturdy handle for convenient carrying

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Generous 22-liter capacityLarge size may be heavy when fully filled
Vibrant and colourful designPlastic construction may not suit all preferences
Wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning 

Also Read: Best water purifier: Top 10 options to consider for pure and clean water

3.Milton Kool Stallion 22 Insulated Plastic Water Jug:

B091DCGGNY

The Milton Kool Stallion 22 Insulated Plastic Water Jug is a versatile and reliable choice for keeping beverages cold during gatherings and outings. With a generous 16.4 litre capacity, this jug is ideal for picnics, parties, and outdoor events. The double-walled insulation ensures drinks stay cold for hours, while the sturdy plastic construction withstands outdoor use. The wide mouth allows for easy filling and cleaning, and the tap ensures convenient dispensing without any spills. Whether you're hosting a barbecue or heading to the beach, the Milton Kool Stallion 22 keeps your drinks cool and refreshed.

 

Specifications of the Milton Kool Stallion 22 Insulated Plastic Water Jug:

  • Capacity: 16.4 litres
  • Features:Wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning
  • Double-walled insulation for extended cold retention
  • Sturdy plastic construction
  • Convenient tap for spill-free dispensing

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Generous 16.4-litre capacityLarge size may be cumbersome for some users
Double-walled insulation for extended cold retention 
Wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning 

4. Milton Stellar 6 Thermosteel Water Jug:

B07CNZYZZ3

Now, if you are looking for a Milton jug that is meant for both cold and hot beverages, you can trust this Milton Stellar 6 Thermosteel Water Jug. It combines style and functionality to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature. With a 9.3-litre capacity, this elegant jug is ideal for both hot and cold drinks, making it versatile for various occasions. The double-walled vacuum insulation ensures your drinks stay hot and cold for 24 hours simultaneously, making it just perfect for long meetings, picnics, or parties. The durable stainless steel construction is not only robust, but also adds a touch of sophistication to any setting. Whether you're serving hot coffee or chilled lemonade, the Milton Stellar 6 Thermosteel Water Jug maintains the ideal temperature throughout the day.

 

Specifications of the Milton Stellar 6 Thermosteel Water Jug:

  • Capacity:9.3-litre
  • Features:Keeps drinks hot for 24 hours or cold for 24 hours
  • Double-walled vacuum insulation
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Elegant design for any setting

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Versatile for hot and cold beveragesStainless steel surface may show fingerprints
Double-walled vacuum insulation for long-lasting temperature retention 
Elegant design suitable for various settings 

5.MILTON Plastic Kool Musafir 5000 Insulated Water Jug:

B08L5BQ9KN

In case you are looking for a smaller Milton water cooler for your day out, then you can get your hands on the MILTON Plastic Kool Musafir 5000 Insulated Water Jug. It is a compact and convenient option for on-the-go hydration. With a 4.8 litres capacity, this jug is perfect for small gatherings, picnics, or travel. The double-walled insulation ensures your beverages stay cold for hours, while the sturdy plastic construction makes it lightweight and durable. The convenient tap allows for easy dispensing without any spills, making it ideal for outdoor activities or office settings. Whether you're on a road trip or hosting a small get-together, the MILTON Plastic Kool Musafir 5000 keeps your drinks refreshingly cool.

Specifications of the MILTON Plastic Kool Musafir 5000 Insulated Water Jug:

  • Capacity: 4.8 litres
  • Features:Convenient tap for easy dispensing
  • Double-walled insulation
  • Lightweight and durable plastic construction
  • Compact size for travel or small gatherings

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Compact and convenient for travel4.8-liter capacity may be small for larger events
Double-walled insulation for extended cold retention 
Convenient tap for spill-free dispensing 

6.Milton Thermosteel Sterling 8 Insulated Water Jug:

B08Z422BLK

The Milton Thermosteel Sterling 8 Insulated Water Jug is a sleek and efficient solution for keeping your beverages at the perfect temperature. With an 7.1 litre capacity, this jug is ideal for gatherings, parties, or office use. The double-walled vacuum insulation ensures drinks stay hot for 24 hours or cold for 24 hours, providing versatility for various occasions. The sturdy stainless steel construction not only retains the temperature but also adds a touch of elegance to any setting. The wide mouth allows for easy filling and cleaning, while the tap ensures convenient dispensing without any mess. Whether you're serving hot tea or chilled juice, the Milton Thermosteel Sterling 8 Water Jug delivers both style and functionality.

Specifications of the Milton Thermosteel Sterling 8 Insulated Water Jug:

  • Capacity: 7.1 litre
  • Features:Keeps drinks hot for 24 hours or cold for 24 hours
  • Double-walled vacuum insulation
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Reliable for both hot and cold drinksLarge size may be heavy when fully filled
Double-walled vacuum insulation for long-lasting temperature retention 
Elegant design suitable for various settings 

Top 3 features

Product NameCapacityFeaturesBuild
Milton Kool Seal 15 Insulated Water Jug13.4 litresInsulated design for long-lasting cold beveragesSturdy build for outdoor use
Milton New Kool Rover 22 Insulated Water Jug22 litresVibrant and colourful designWide mouth for easy filling and cleaning
Milton Kool Stallion 22 Insulated Water Jug16.4 litresConvenient tap for spill-free dispensingDouble-walled insulation for extended cold retention
Milton Stellar 6 Thermosteel Water Jug9.3 litresKeeps drinks hot for 24 hours or cold for 24 hoursDouble-walled vacuum insulation
MILTON Plastic Kool Musafir 5000 Insulated Water Jug4.8 litresCompact size for travel or small gatheringsLightweight and durable plastic construction
Milton Thermosteel Sterling 8 Insulated Water Jug7.1 litreKeeps drinks hot for 24 hours or cold for 24 hoursStainless steel construction

Also Read: Best water dispenser with refrigerator: Top 6 options to invest in

Best value for money:

MILTON Plastic Kool Musafir 5000 Insulated Water cooler stands out as the best value for money water cooler in the lineup. With a compact size, this water cooler is just perfect for your short family gatherings. A fair 4.8 litres of capacity, this water cooler keeps your refreshments cool and safe. Its lightweight and durable plastic construction makes it perfect to be carried to your small picnics.

Best overall product:

The Milton Kool Seal 15 Insulated Water Jug stands out as the best overall product due to its balanced features, including insulation, capacity, and durability. Its 13.4-litre capacity, insulated design, and sturdy build make it versatile for various settings, from outdoor adventures to family gatherings. The convenient tap adds to its usability, ensuring easy access to cold beverages.

How to find the best Milton water coolers:

Capacity: Consider the volume of water you need to store regularly. If it's for a large family or outdoor events, opt for larger capacities like the 22-litre Milton New Kool Rover or the 16.4-litre Milton Kool Stallion.

Insulation: If you need to keep drinks cold for extended periods, choose models with double-walled insulation like the Milton Kool Stallion or the Milton Stellar 6 Thermosteel for hot and cold beverages.

Durability: Look for sturdy construction materials like stainless steel in the Milton Stellar 6 Thermosteel or durable plastic in models like the Milton Kool Musafir 5000 for travel convenience.

Convenience:Features such as wide mouths for easy cleaning and filling, as seen in the Milton Kool Stallion and Milton Thermosteel Sterling 8, can make maintenance a breeze.

Usage: Consider where you'll use the cooler most. For travel or small gatherings, compact options like the Milton Kool Musafir 5000 might be best, while larger gatherings or outdoor events benefit from models like the Milton New Kool Rover.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
    Shweta Pandey

    With over a decade of experience, I am a seasoned writer who has honed my craft in the realms of writing for home appliances, beauty, lifestyle, parenting, gadgets, and more.

