Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection leak reveals possible launch timeline - All details

A new release date for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection has been leaked online from an unofficial source, which suggests that the game will launch in late September. The title, which bundles several early Mortal Kombat games into one package, is expected to become available on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. A new leak reveals Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection may launch this September. (Steam)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Release Date

The information first appeared on the Xbox app, where the game’s listing reportedly showed a release date of September 29. However, the exact date varies by region, with some users seeing September 30, according to IGN reports. In India, the current Xbox app listing still shows June 6, 2025, the date when the game was officially announced during Sony’s State of Play event in June.

Digital Eclipse, the developer behind the collection, has yet to confirm any official release date. However, the leak details gained much attention after being shared on the Reddit community r/GamingLeaksAndRumours. Some gamers believe that the official release date might be announced at the upcoming Evo event in Las Vegas, which begins on August 1.

The Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection includes arcade, home console, and handheld versions of the first four Mortal Kombat games. It will also offer online multiplayer features and extras such as an interactive documentary about the series, interviews with the original creators, and character timelines.

The collection will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as Nintendo Switch and the upcoming Switch 2.

Helldivers 2 Heads to Xbox

In a separate update from the gaming world, Helldivers 2 is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S on August 26, 2025. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, this cooperative third-person shooter will debut on Microsoft’s platform despite being published by Sony, which will mark a rare cross-platform release for the company. This announcement was made official through Xbox Wire and a recent livestream.