Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which mid-range smartphone offers more value?

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Looking for a solid mid-range smartphone under Rs. 30,000? Two recent contenders, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Nothing Phone 3a, have quickly captured attention in the Indian market. Both offer excellent performance, innovative features, and strong camera setups, making them worthy options for anyone looking for an all-around device. But which one stands out more? Here’s a side-by-side specs comparison to help you decide. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs. Nothing Phone 3a: Compare features, performance, and design to find your fit.(Motorola, Nothing )

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Design and Build

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a curved-edge design with a durable build, backed by MIL-810H certification and IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a maintains its signature transparent back with the Glyph Interface, which includes 26 LED zones for custom notifications. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Display

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED panel offering a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. In contrast the Nothing Phone 3a has a slightly larger 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen achieves a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, delivers 10-bit color depth, and is protected by Panda Glass.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Processor and Performance

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of uMCP storage. The device supports microSD expansion up to 1TB. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process. It features an Adreno GPU and a Hexagon NPU for AI-driven tasks. The phone offers 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB internal storage but lacks expandable storage.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Camera System

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a 50MP primary camera (Sony LYT700C sensor) with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. A 13MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture supports additional photography modes. The front camera includes a 32MP sensor capable of recording 4K videos. The phone also integrates AI-powered features such as photo enhancement tools and adaptive stabilisation.

On the other hand, Nothing Phone 3a offers a 50MP main camera with OIS and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), along with a secondary 50MP telephoto lens providing 2x optical zoom and 30x ultra zoom. An 8MP ultra-wide sensor delivers a 120-degree field of view. The front camera consists of a 32MP sensor, supporting 4K video at 30fps and 1080p at up to 60fps.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Battery and Charging

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion carries a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 68W Turbo Charging via USB Type-C. In comparison, Nothing Phone 3a houses a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. The company claims a 50% charge can be reached in 19 minutes, with a full charge taking under an hour.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Software and Updates

Both smartphones run on Android 15. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion operates with Hello UI, while Nothing Phone 3a uses Nothing OS 3.1. Motorola promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches, whereas Nothing guarantees three years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Connectivity and Security

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and multiple global positioning systems. The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner. In contrast, Nothing Phone 3a offers dual SIM support, 5G compatibility across multiple bands, Bluetooth 5.4, and other standard connectivity options.