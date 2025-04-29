Motorola Edge 60 Pro recently made its debut in the global market with upgraded specifications and features. Now, the smartphone is all set to make its Indian debut on April 30, 2025. This is the third phone launching under the Motorola Edge 60 series and will likely be priced higher, considering it has the “Pro” tag in the name. Motorola has been teasing the Edge 60 Pro launch for the past few days, revealing its design, which looks identical to its predecessor. Now, as the launch is getting closer, rumours surrounding the smartphone have been circulating drastically, giving us a glimpse of what Motorola may reveal. Therefore, here’s everything we know so far about the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Motorola Edge 60 Pro India launch confirmed: Everything we know so far(Motorola)

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: What to expect

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Design and display

Considering the global launch, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro could be launched in three colourways: Pantone Shadow, Pantone Dazzling Blue, and Pantone Sparkling Grape. The smartphone will retain the vegan leather finish on the back, along with a square-shaped camera module placed at the top right of the rear panel. The smartphone is confirmed to offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, making it durable.

For display, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will likely feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED Quad Curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro may also come with HDR10+ support for enhanced visuals.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Performance and battery

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. For lasting performance, the smartphone will likely be equipped with a 6000mAh battery that may support 90W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Camera

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony-LYT 700C sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens with macro capabilities, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 50x super zoom. For selfies, the smartphone may feature a 50MP front-facing camera.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price

Last year, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs.31999. Now, based on rumours, the Edge 60 Pro could be priced around Rs.32000, as its predecessor.