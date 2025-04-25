Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Edge 60: Know key differences before India launch

Motorola has globally launched two new Edge series phones called the Motorola Edge 60 and the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Both of these phones are also rumoured to launch in the Indian market, and they offer several differences in terms of features. The Pro model, of course, being the more premium option, comes with more bells and whistles. Motorola Edge 60 Pro in Pantone Sparkling Grape.(Motorola)

Motorola is currently teasing the same via its own website as well as Flipkart. Here are the key differences you can expect from these phones when they launch later in India, based on the global counterparts:

Motorola Edge 60 vs Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Performance

Motorola Edge 60, being the more affordable of the two, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip. However, the Edge 60 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, which is, of course, the more powerful of the two.

As for RAM, globally, both the Edge 60 and the Edge 60 Pro come with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Both also offer 512GB of storage, although this configuration may vary in the Indian market.

Both phones run Android 15 with Motorola own tweaks on top. They also feature under-display optical fingerprint scanners.

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 11: What to expect from this year’s big smartwatch update

Motorola Edge 60 vs Edge 60 Pro: Optics and more

Coming to the cameras, the Motorola Edge 60 sports a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On paper, the camera specs are quite similar between the two models. Both can record 4K video at 30fps. The selfie camera is also the same across both devices, featuring a 50MP sensor capable of recording 4K 30fps video.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The Motorola Edge 60, meanwhile, comes with a 5,200mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Edge 60: Display and build

When it comes to display and build quality, both phones are equipped with 6.7-inch POLED panels, offer peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, and support a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, both models are MIL-STD-810H compliant and come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More