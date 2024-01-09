close_game
News / Technology / Motorola G34 5G launched in India at 10,999, goes on sale from Jan 17

Motorola G34 5G launched in India at 10,999, goes on sale from Jan 17

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 09, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Motorola is offering G34 5G in two variants: 4GB RAM+128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+128GB storage.

Motorola on Tuesday launched G34 5G in India, with this being the company's first product of 2024 for the country. The handset was previously introduced in China, in December last year.

The phone is Motorola's first India launch of the year (Image courtesy: Motorola)
In India, the phone's sales will begin on January 17, both on Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Variants and price

Motorola is offering G34 5G in two variants: 4GB RAM+128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+128GB storage. While the former has been price at 10,999, the latter costs 1000 higher. However, by availing a 1000 exchange bonus, buyers can bring down the effective price to 9999 and 10,999, respectively.

The colour options available are Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green.

Specifications

Screen: A 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of 580 nits.

Processor: Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with the Adreno GPU for graphics.

Battery: A 179 gram, 5000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging (charger included in the box).

Operating system: The latest Android 14 based on Motorola's My UX.

Connectivity: Features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, etc.

Camera: A 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls; a dual rear camera setup at the back (50MP primary sensor, along with a 2MP macro sensor).

