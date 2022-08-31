Home / Technology / Motorola launches Moto E22s in Europe: Key specifications, features of the smartphone

Motorola launches Moto E22s in Europe: Key specifications, features of the smartphone

technology
Published on Aug 31, 2022 01:50 PM IST

It has a starting price of 159 Euros (INR 12,660) and comes in two colour options, Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In an expansion of its smartphone range, Motorola has launched its Moto E22s handset in the market. For now, the model has been introduced only in Europe; however, that the phone has been debuted is also an indication that a wider rollout will take place soon.

Also Read | Flipkart's ‘Big Bachat Dhamaal’ sale: Buy Motorola smartphones at huge discount

According to some reports, the handset looks like a ‘toned-down’ variant of the Moto G22, which was announced in March. Here's a look at some features and specifications of the E22s:

(1.) This budget smartphone comes with 720*1600 pixel resolution and a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging.

(2.) It has a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has installed MediaTek Helio G37 chipset as the device's processor.

(3.) For photography, the model, on its rear side, has a dual-camera setup – comprising of 16MP main camera and 2MP depth senor – with LED flash. On the front side, there is an 8MP camera for selfies.

(4.) For safety, the handset, which is powered by the Android 12 operating system, has security features such as a side-facing fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

(5.) In Europe, the Moto E22s is available at a starting price of 159 Euros (INR 12,660). It comes in two colour schemes, Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out