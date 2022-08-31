Motorola launches Moto E22s in Europe: Key specifications, features of the smartphone

In an expansion of its smartphone range, Motorola has launched its Moto E22s handset in the market. For now, the model has been introduced only in Europe; however, that the phone has been debuted is also an indication that a wider rollout will take place soon.

According to some reports, the handset looks like a ‘toned-down’ variant of the Moto G22, which was announced in March. Here's a look at some features and specifications of the E22s:

(1.) This budget smartphone comes with 720*1600 pixel resolution and a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging.

(2.) It has a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has installed MediaTek Helio G37 chipset as the device's processor.

(3.) For photography, the model, on its rear side, has a dual-camera setup – comprising of 16MP main camera and 2MP depth senor – with LED flash. On the front side, there is an 8MP camera for selfies.

(4.) For safety, the handset, which is powered by the Android 12 operating system, has security features such as a side-facing fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

(5.) In Europe, the Moto E22s is available at a starting price of 159 Euros (INR 12,660). It comes in two colour schemes, Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

