Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Motorola Razr 60 launched in India with dual pOLED displays, titanium hinge

ByAyushmann Chawla
May 29, 2025 02:04 PM IST

Motorola Razr 60 will be available for purchase starting June 4 across Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Motorola India’s website, and major offline retailers.

Motorola has officially launched the Razr 60 in India, expanding its foldable smartphone lineup with a device that blends sleek design and mid-range performance. Priced at 49,999, the Razr 60 sits below the flagship Razr 60 Ultra and succeeds the Razr 50 from last year.

Under the hood, the Razr 60 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage.(Motorola)
Under the hood, the Razr 60 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage.(Motorola)

Price and Availability

Motorola Razr 60 will be available for purchase starting June 4 across Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Motorola India’s website, and major offline retailers. The device is offered in a single configuration: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Consumers can choose from three Pantone-certified colour variants: Lightest Sky with a pearl marble finish, Gibraltar Sea with a fabric back, Spring Bud featuring a vegan leather texture Motorola is promising three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches, with the Razr 60 shipping with Hello UI based on Android 15.

Display and Build

The Razr 60 sports a dual-screen setup, featuring: 3.6-inch pOLED external display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,700 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 3,000 nits brightness.

The device features a titanium-reinforced hinge, designed to endure over 500,000 folds, and has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Razr 60 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage. It includes Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Spatial Sound support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Camera and Battery

The foldable features a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide/macro sensor. The front-facing camera is 32MP, housed within the internal display.

Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery, supporting 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. A 30W charger is included in the box.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Motorola Razr 60 launched in India with dual pOLED displays, titanium hinge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On