Move over Duolingo: Google Translate’s latest feature might change how you learn languages forever

Google Translate is taking on Duolingo! Its latest update offers practical lessons and conversation features so users can practice what matters most when learning a new language. Instead of memorising endless vocabulary lists, Translate now asks what real situation you want to prepare for, such as ordering food abroad or starting small talk. The app then creates short, purposeful lessons that match your needs. This approach is countering Duolingo, and could help users get comfortable with real conversations, not just reciting words or phrases. Google Translate now makes language learning simple, giving users fast, practical tools for daily conversations and travel needs. (AI-generated)

Google Translate’s ‘Practice Mode’

Practice mode is the core of this new update. When you launch it, you pick your reason for learning. It could be for travel, a restaurant visit, or chatting with friends. Translate then builds listening, typing, and speaking exercises tailored to these scenarios. You get instant feedback after each attempt, so you know exactly where to improve.

The feedback is straightforward. If you make a mistake, Translate gives the right answer and lets you try again. This keeps lessons focused and practical, so you avoid repeating simple errors. The activities are designed to fit short time slots, you can practice for five minutes while waiting for the bus or during a short break at work. At present, English speakers can use Practice mode to learn Spanish or French. Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers can also practise English. Google will add more languages soon so more users can benefit from this approach.

Live conversation tools

Another standout feature is improved live conversation translation for over 70 languages. Users can have real-time dialogues with someone who speaks another language, and the app will provide quick, reliable translations. Better noise handling and accent recognition mean you can have smooth, accurate conversations in public places like airports or cafes, not just in quiet rooms. This updated conversation feature is already rolling out in India, the United States, and Mexico, with more countries to follow. Translate also saves your recent conversations, making it easy to return for reference or further practice.

Google Translate avoids difficult grammar lessons and the streak-based rewards of other platforms, instead offering feedback based on real needs. The update is free for all users and could steal Duolingo’s users if the latter doesn’t come up with exciting ways to maintain its niche.