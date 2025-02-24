MSI laptops are available at up to 50% off on Amazon: Here’s everything you need to know about these underrated machines
Feb 24, 2025 03:05 PM IST
Looking for a new laptop? Check out MSI laptops available at up to 50% off on Amazon. Know about the brand, top picks, and more.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
MSI Cyborg 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Translucent Black/1.98Kg), A12VE-071IN View Details
|
₹74,490
|
|
|
MSI Raider GE78 HX, Intel 14th Gen. i9-14900HX, 43.18CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/Core Black/3.1Kg), 14VIG-804IN View Details
|
₹339,990
|
|
|
MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio, Intel 1st Gen. Ultra 9 185H, Built-in AI, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Pro/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/Star Blue/1.9Kg), A1VGG-057IN View Details
|
₹204,290
|
|
|
MSI Katana 17, Intel Core i7-13700H, 44CM QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, GDDR 8GB/Black/2.6Kg), B13VGK-1231IN View Details
|
₹124,990
|
|
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
MSI Vector 16 HX, Intel 14th Gen. i7-14700HX, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/Cosmos Grey/2.7Kg), A14VGG-279IN View Details
|
₹169,990
|
|
|
MSI Sword 16 HX, Intel 13th Gen. i9-13980HX, 41CM 16:10 FHD+ 144Hz Gaming Laptop(32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB /Cosmos Gray/2.3Kg),13VFKG-652IN View Details
|
₹139,990
|
|
|
MSI Pulse 16 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Built-in Ai, 41CM 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Core Black/2.8Kg), C1VFKG-030IN View Details
|
₹109,990
|
|
|
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i3 1215U,36CM Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/UHD Graphic/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1205IN View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7 1255U,36CM Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1202IN View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i5 1235U,36CM Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1203IN View Details
|
₹43,000
|
|
|
MSI Modern 15, Intel 12th Gen. i3-1215U, 38CM FHD 60Hz Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B12MO-1008IN View Details
|
₹31,350
|
|
|
MSI Modern 15 H AI, Intel 1st Gen. Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 40CM Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MOS 2021/Intel Arc/Classic Black/1.9Kg), C1MG-048IN View Details
|
₹63,990
|
|
|
MSI Commercial 14 H, Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H, 36CM Business Laptop(32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Pro/Intel Xe Graphics/Solid Grey/1.6Kg), A13MG vPro-065IN View Details
|
₹99,990
|
|
|
MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN View Details
|
₹99,990
|
|
|
|
|
MSI Modern 14 H, Intel Core I9 13900H,36Cm Laptop(16GB/1Tb NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe/Classic Black/1.6Kg), D13MG-071IN View Details
|
₹71,990
|
|
