MSI laptops are available at up to 50% off on Amazon: Here’s everything you need to know about these underrated machines

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 24, 2025 03:05 PM IST

Looking for a new laptop? Check out MSI laptops available at up to 50% off on Amazon. Know about the brand, top picks, and more. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MSI Cyborg 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Translucent Black/1.98Kg), A12VE-071IN View Details checkDetails

₹74,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Raider GE78 HX, Intel 14th Gen. i9-14900HX, 43.18CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, GDDR6 16GB/Core Black/3.1Kg), 14VIG-804IN View Details checkDetails

₹339,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio, Intel 1st Gen. Ultra 9 185H, Built-in AI, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Pro/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/Star Blue/1.9Kg), A1VGG-057IN View Details checkDetails

₹204,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Katana 17, Intel Core i7-13700H, 44CM QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, GDDR 8GB/Black/2.6Kg), B13VGK-1231IN View Details checkDetails

₹124,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Vector 16 HX, Intel 14th Gen. i7-14700HX, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/Cosmos Grey/2.7Kg), A14VGG-279IN View Details checkDetails

₹169,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Sword 16 HX, Intel 13th Gen. i9-13980HX, 41CM 16:10 FHD+ 144Hz Gaming Laptop(32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB /Cosmos Gray/2.3Kg),13VFKG-652IN View Details checkDetails

₹139,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Pulse 16 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Built-in Ai, 41CM 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Core Black/2.8Kg), C1VFKG-030IN View Details checkDetails

₹109,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i3 1215U,36CM Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/UHD Graphic/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1205IN View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7 1255U,36CM Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1202IN View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i5 1235U,36CM Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1203IN View Details checkDetails

₹43,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15, Intel 12th Gen. i3-1215U, 38CM FHD 60Hz Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B12MO-1008IN View Details checkDetails

₹31,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15 H AI, Intel 1st Gen. Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 40CM Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MOS 2021/Intel Arc/Classic Black/1.9Kg), C1MG-048IN View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Commercial 14 H, Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H, 36CM Business Laptop(32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Pro/Intel Xe Graphics/Solid Grey/1.6Kg), A13MG vPro-065IN View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 15 H AI, Intel 1st Gen. Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 40CM Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MOS 2021/Intel Arc/Classic Black/1.9Kg), C1MG-048IN View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14 H, Intel Core I9 13900H,36Cm Laptop(16GB/1Tb NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe/Classic Black/1.6Kg), D13MG-071IN View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products

Established brands like Apple, Dell, and Lenovo have long dominated the laptop market. However, MSI has steadily gained traction, offering powerful options for professionals, students, and gamers alike. Known for its high-performance gaming laptops, MSI provides choices across all price ranges, from budget-friendly options under 30K to premium models exceeding 2 lakh.

MSI laptops at unmatched prices only on Amazon
MSI laptops at unmatched prices only on Amazon

There's something for everyone - whether you're a stock trader, professional gamer, coder, or designer, MSI has something to offer. Let’s dive in and explore what makes these laptops stand out.

Why MSI laptops?


Dell, Lenovo, and Apple may dominate the market, but MSI laptops bring a powerful mix of performance and design. Built for gamers, students, and professionals, they offer sleek aesthetics, customisable RGB lighting, and ultra-responsive keyboards, making them both functional and visually striking.

Equipped with the latest Intel and AMD processors, NVIDIA graphics, and high refresh rates, MSI laptops deliver smooth performance for gaming, 3D rendering, and multitasking. Whether for work or play, they offer a seamless, high-powered experience.

What do MSI laptops have to offer:

From mechanical keyboards to AI-driven performance optimisation, every feature of these MSI laptops is crafted to give users a competitive edge. Whether you're diving into immersive gameplay, rendering 4K videos, or running demanding applications, MSI laptops redefine what’s possible in portable computing.

MSI laptop for gamers:

MSI gaming laptops deliver high-performance hardware with cutting-edge technology, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. Equipped with powerful Intel or AMD processors, high-refresh-rate displays, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, they provide stunning visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay. Advanced cooling solutions prevent overheating during intense gaming sessions, while customisable RGB keyboards enhance the immersive experience. With fast SSD storage, ample RAM, and premium audio, MSI gaming laptops cater to both casual and professional gamers, making them the ultimate choice for gaming enthusiasts.

MSI laptop for students

MSI laptops for students offer a perfect balance of portability, performance, and affordability. Featuring lightweight designs, long battery life, and efficient processors, they are ideal for studying, research, and entertainment. Crisp Full HD displays ensure clear visuals for reading and presentations, while SSD storage guarantees fast boot-ups and multitasking. With user-friendly features like ergonomic keyboards and ample connectivity options, MSI student laptops support online learning, productivity, and creativity, making them an excellent companion for academic success.

MSI laptop for professionals

MSI professional laptops combine power, elegance, and reliability to meet the demands of modern professionals. Designed for business, content creation, and engineering, these laptops feature high-performance processors, stunning colour-accurate displays, and top-tier security features. Lightweight yet durable, they offer long battery life and seamless multitasking capabilities. With superior graphics, robust build quality, and fast storage, MSI professional laptops excel in handling demanding software, presentations, and remote work, ensuring efficiency and productivity in any professional setting.

Similar articles for you:

10 best gaming laptops under 60000: Top options to consider before buying
Best gaming laptops under 1 Lakh: Top 10 affordable options

Best laptops under 40000: Top 10 affordable picks

FAQ for MSI laptops

  • How can I update the BIOS on my MSI laptop?

    To update your BIOS, download the latest BIOS file from MSI's official website and follow the provided instructions. Ensure you obtain updates only from official sources to maintain system stability.

  • Is it advisable to use Intel's generic graphics drivers on my MSI laptop?

    MSI recommends using the graphics drivers available on their official website, as they are customized for MSI laptops. Using generic drivers from Intel may lead to performance and stability issues

  • What is the difference between a gaming laptop and a regular laptop?

    Gaming laptops have powerful GPUs (NVIDIA RTX, AMD Radeon), higher refresh rate screens (144Hz+), and better cooling. Regular laptops are lighter, have longer battery life, and are meant for general use

  • How can I extend my laptop’s battery life?

    Reduce screen brightness. Close unnecessary apps and background processes. Use power-saving mode. Avoid overcharging and extreme temperatures.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
