Home / Technology / New data protection bill to be introduced in Monsoon session: Centre

New data protection bill to be introduced in Monsoon session: Centre

PTI |
Apr 11, 2023 02:04 PM IST

Attorney General R Venkatramani told the Supreme Court that the bill is ready.

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a new data protection bill is ready and will be introduced in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by two students
The apex court was hearing a plea filed by two students

Attorney General R Venkatramani told a Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph that the bill is ready.

The bench also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar took note of the submission.

They directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud so that a new bench can be constituted as Justice Joseph is set to retire on June 16.

The matter has been posted for hearing in the first week of August 2023.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the court should not link the court hearings to the legislative process.

The legislative process is complex and it may be again referred to some committees, he said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by two students -- Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi -- challenging the contract entered into between WhatsApp and its parent Facebook to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users, saying it is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apex court centre parliament privacy supreme court personal data protection bill + 4 more
apex court centre parliament privacy supreme court personal data protection bill + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out