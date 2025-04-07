New phones launching in April 2025: iQOO Z10, Vivo V50e, Realme Narzo 80 Pro and more

April is already well underway, and a multitude of smartphones are slated to launch throughout the month. Confirmed launches from brands such as iQOO, Vivo, and Realme are expected, spanning various price points including entry-level and mid-range smartphones. iQOO Z10 launches on April 11.(iQOO)

Here are the remaining smartphone launches scheduled for April 2025.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Narzo 80 Pro will launch on 9 April, just a few days away. The phone is set to feature the Dimensity 7400 chipset, based on the 4nm process. It is also expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.

The brand’s microsite reveals that the phone will be 7.5mm thick and weigh 179 grams. It will include a 6,050mm2 vapour cooling chamber and support 90 FPS gameplay in BGMI.

The display is expected to reach up to 4,500 nits of brightness, support a 120Hz refresh rate, and feature 3,840Hz PWM high-frequency dimming. It may also include a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, the phone will sport a circular camera module housing two lenses and an LED flash.

Vivo V50e

The Vivo V50e is set to launch on 10 April. It is expected to be a camera-centric device, featuring Sony’s IMX882 sensor and a curved display, along with IP69 dust and water resistance. And, it is expected to sit below the Vivo V50.

The phone will be available in two colour options: Fire Blue and Pearl White. It will feature three portrait focal lengths, 1x, 1.5x, and 2x, and a 50MP front-facing camera. Both the front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording. The device is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z10 and Z10x

The iQOO Z10 is confirmed for launch on 11 April. It will pack a massive 7,300mAh battery, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and up to 12GB RAM. It will also feature a curved AMOLED display and a circular rear camera module.

The iQOO Z10x, which will sit below the Z10, is also launching on 11 April. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, feature a 6,500mAh battery, and a dual-camera setup.

