New WhatsApp update lets businesses identify chats that require manual responses

WhatsApp has announced a new feature for business account users in its latest Android beta update (version 2.25.20.5), allowing them to filter chats that require manual replies. The update is currently available to some beta testers through the Google Play Beta Program. WhatsApp tests AI-handoff filter to help businesses reply to complex queries(Unsplash)

This feature, known as the AI-handoff filter, is designed to help businesses quickly find conversations where WhatsApp’s automated responses fail to resolve customer queries. The filter appears as a dedicated tab for WhatsApp Business users and lists all chats that need human attention.

According to WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, the feature helps streamline the transition from AI-powered replies to human responses. "This filter is specifically designed for WhatsApp Business accounts and helps organise chats that require a manual message," WABetaInfo reported.

The AI-handoff filter becomes active only when AI replies are enabled on a business account. These replies use artificial intelligence to answer frequently asked questions, drawing information from the business’s profile, catalogue or policies.

However, not every customer query can be handled by automation. In cases where the AI struggles, such as complex questions or issues outside predefined data, the conversation is flagged and listed in the AI-handoff tab. This allows business teams to quickly step in and provide support, ensuring better customer satisfaction.

How the AI-handoff filter works

Once enabled on the WhatsApp business account, the AI-handoff filter gathers all chats requiring manual attention into a dedicated tab, making them easily accessible in one place. This allows business users to quickly identify and respond to unresolved conversations without scanning through the entire chat list.

According to WABetaInfo, “Businesses also retain full control over the configuration of this filter, including how long a chat should remain listed before being cleared.” This flexibility helps teams tailor the feature to suit their specific workflows.

The filter is only visible when AI-powered replies are active on the account. Designed to serve as a bridge between automation and human intervention, it ensures that queries beyond the scope of AI are promptly flagged and handled by a human agent.

Gradual rollout to more users

The AI-handoff filter is currently available to selected beta testers, but WhatsApp plans to expand access in the coming weeks. To try the feature, beta users can install the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android from the Google Play Store.