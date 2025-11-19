Not Free Fire MAX, BGMI or CoD but this game has been rated best on Google Play Store

Google has announced its Best of Play 2025 awards, and in a surprise outcome, the top gaming honour did not go to battle-royale heavyweights like Free Fire MAX, BGMI or Call of Duty: Mobile. Instead, the title of “Best Game of 2025” on Google Play in India has been awarded to CookieRun India: Running Game, a culturally localised runner that has quickly become a fan-favourite across the country. Google says this year's winners highlight a maturing Indian gaming ecosystem.

CookieRun India wins big with cultural localisation

CookieRun India: Running Game, developed with heavy India-centric localisation, not only clinched Best Game of 2025, but also won Best Pick Up and Play. The game’s rise underscores a major shift: Indian players are increasingly rewarding titles that weave in local culture, aesthetics and humour.

Google noted that CookieRun India has cultivated strong local connections, adding Indian soundtracks, character outfits inspired by regional fashion, and India-specific in-game events, all of which helped it edge past larger global franchises.

Free Fire MAX still wins, but not at the top

While Free Fire MAX didn’t secure the top slot, it did bag Best Ongoing Game, thanks to its long-term engagement strategy and India-focused updates. However, the spotlight this year clearly rests on new entrants bringing fresh ideas and deeper cultural integration.

A diverse set of Indian winners

The Best of Play 2025 list shows Indian gamers embracing far more genre diversity than before:

Kamala – Horror Exorcism Escape won Best Indie Game. Set in 1980s rural India, it blends survival horror with puzzle-solving in an authentic desi setting.

Real Cricket Swipe claimed Best Made in India Game, offering cricket fans gesture-based controls and nods to regional teams.

Disney Speedstorm earned Best Multi-Device Game, thanks to seamless gameplay across phones, tablets and foldables.

Google says this year's winners highlight a maturing Indian gaming ecosystem, one where studios are focusing on cultural relevance, accessibility and AI-powered experiences. It also reflects India’s growing importance to global gaming: major international developers are now deeply localising content to appeal to Indian players at scale.

With CookieRun India’s big win, 2025 marks the first time a hyper-local running game has beaten the country’s most downloaded battle-royale titles, a sign that Indian gamers are rewarding innovation over tradition.