Not iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 17 but this model is Apple’s top seller in India this year

Apple’s iPhone 16 has emerged as the company’s top-selling model in India for the second consecutive quarter, according to a new report by Counterpoint Research. Despite the buzz around the premium iPhone 16 Pro and the newer iPhone 17 series, it’s the standard iPhone 16 that continues to dominate the Indian market, proving that Apple’s base model still delivers the best balance of performance and price. Apple's iPhone 16 has become India's top-selling model for two consecutive quarters. (REUTERS)

iPhone 16 dominates sales across cities and online platforms

Counterpoint’s latest data reveals that the iPhone 16 led Apple’s shipments in India during the September quarter, buoyed by strong demand not only in major metros but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The model was also among the top-selling smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, where it became one of the most sought-after premium deals of the season.

“Apple entered the top five brands by volume for the first time in Q3, making India the third-largest iPhone market globally,” said Shubham Singh, research analyst at Counterpoint. “The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped device for the second consecutive quarter, with growing demand from smaller cities and increasing sales of Pro models driving up overall average selling prices.”

Strong global momentum and festive boost in India

Globally, the iPhone 16 was also the best-selling smartphone in Q1 2025, marking the return of Apple’s base variant to the top spot after two years. It performed particularly well in Japan and the Middle East, aided by revised subsidy regulations and improved affordability.

In India, the model helped Apple record its highest-ever revenue in the September 2025 quarter. CEO Tim Cook highlighted India as a “standout market” during the company’s earnings call, crediting festive momentum, financing options, and an expanding retail presence for the surge.

Apple hits $4 trillion milestone

The strong sales of the iPhone 16 series come as Apple briefly crossed the $4 trillion market valuation for the first time ever. Analysts say Apple’s deepening investment in India, both in sales and manufacturing, has made the country central to its next phase of growth.