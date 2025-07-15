Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Headphone 1 sale goes live in India: Check price and offers

On July 1, Nothing launched the flagship Phone 3 model and its first over-ear audio wearable, the Nothing Headphone 1. Both devices have been creating a lot of buzz in the market with their transparent design, powerful features, and offerings. Now, people can finally get their hands on these new devices, as the sale for Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Headphone 1 starts from today, July 15, in India. With the first sale, the UK-based smartphone brand has announced some exciting offers in the country, allowing buyers to get a greater value for the newly launched devices. Therefore, check out the Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Headphone 1 price, availability, and sale offers. Nothing Phone 3 sale is now live with Rs. 5000 instant bank discount, check other deals and offers.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 sale: Price and sale offers

The Nothing Phone 3 will be available for sale in two colour options: Black and White.

Nothing Phone 3 12GB + 256GB: Rs. 79,999

Nothing Phone 3 16 GB + 512 GB: Rs. 89,999

On the purchase of the smartphone, buyers can avail bank offer of Rs. 5000 with HDFC, ICICI, and IDFC Bank Cards. Nothing is also bringing exchange offers, where buyers can trade in their old devices for the Phone 3. Buyers can also take advantage of No-Cost EMI for up to 24 months across leading banks.

Additionally, if the device is purchased on July 15, buyers will also receive a 1-year additional extended warranty. The Nothing Phone 3 can be purchased via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores.

Nothing Headphone 1 sale: Price and sale offers

The Nothing Headphone 1 will also come in Black and White colour variants, with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 in India. However, it will be available at Rs. 19,999, a special introductory launch day price for a limited time period. Buyers can also avail 12 months No-Cost EMI options across leading banks on purchase from offline stores

Buyers can get the Nothing Headphone 1 from Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores.

This would be the right time to get hands-on with Nothing’s latest technology with exciting sale prices, bank offers, and exchange deals. The Nothing Phone 3 and the Nothing Headphone 1 are both quite impressive devices, and offer flagship performance, making them a value for money.