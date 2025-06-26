Nothing Phone 3 launch on July 1: Display, camera, performance, and everything we know so far

Nothing Phone 3 is just 5 days away from its global debut, and we have all been waiting to get a glimpse of the new flagship. Well, the design of the smartphone has been kept under wraps, yet several leaks about the smartphone specs and features have been making the rounds on social media platforms. Based on rumours, we may have an idea of what the UK-based smartphone brand will reveal during the launch. Therefore, if you have been planning to get your hands on the Nothing Phone 3, then here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone ahead of the July 1 launch. Nothing Phone 3 tipped to come with a bigger battery and fast charging capabilities.(Nothing)

Also read: Understand the key specs that matter most when buying a budget laptop

Nothing Phone 3 design and display

Nothing has been quite secretive about the Nothing Phone 3 design, creating much curiosity among fans. The company has been sharing several small glimpses of the smartphone design, but it has not yet revealed it officially. However, Nothing has confirmed that it's killing the Glyph light interface and bringing a new Glyphn Matrix to the top-right corner of the smartphone.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis is also teasing a new button, which has also become a part of speculation. Apart from these, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to retain a transparent rear panel, and it may also feature the new Essential Key.

In terms of the display, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5k resolution. As of now, we are yet to know about display brightness and durability enhancements.

Also read: Apple reportedly planning to buy Perplexity AI to power future Siri upgrades and AI-driven search features

Nothing Phone 3 performance and Geekbench scores

The Nothing Phone 3 has also appeared on the Geekbench listing, revealing the smartphone’s performance cores with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. It was revealed that the smartphone achieved 2,076 points in single-core testing and 6,577 points in multi-core testing. The smartphone is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and run on an Android 15-based OS. Now, to get greater insights into Nothing Phone 3's performance, we may have to wait until launch and real-life testing to see if it's worth the hype.

Nothing Phone 3 camera

The Nothing Phone is anticipated to feature a 50MP triple camera setup, which may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and finally a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it may also include a 50MP selfie camera. As of now, we are yet to know about the camera sensors, their type and size, to gain more details about the image quality and overall camera performance.

Also read: Big tech’s tariff troubles: Why US trade policy has Silicon Valley on edge

Nothing Phone 3 battery upgrades

The Nothing Phone 3, with the model number A024, has received the FCC certification as the launch is just around the corner. The certification reveals that the smartphone could pack a 5150 mAh battery that may support 65W wired fast charging. This showcases a significant upgrade over the Nothing Phone 2's 4700mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphone also surpasses some of the ultra-flagship smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Alongside a bigger battery, Nothing has also increased the charging speed from 45W to 65W, which may also lower the charging time in comparison to the predecessor.

Nothing Phone 3 price

The Nothing Phone 3 is tipped to be priced at £800 in the UK and $799 in the US for the base storage model, which is expected to be 12GB and 256GB of storage. Therefore, we can speculate that the Phone 3 could be priced between Rs.70000 to Rs.80000 in India.