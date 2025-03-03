Nothing Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and more Smartphones launching in 2025

In the past two months, we have experienced some of the innovative smartphone launches, including the OnePlus 13 series in early January, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and the newest Xiaomi 15 series. Now, the month of March has commenced, and we are just a few hours away from witnessing this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). Leading smartphone brands are gearing up to showcase their new smartphone innovation, yet there are some of the awaited smartphones which are already becoming popular among tech enthusiasts. Therefore, apart from the top smartphone launches at MWC, here’s a list of upcoming smartphones which will make their awaited debut in 2025. Nothing Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and more interesting smartphones are launching in 2025.(Nothing)

5 smartphones to look forward to in 2025



Nothing Phone 3: After delaying the launch by 1 year, the UK-based smartphone brand Nothing is all set to introduce its new-generation flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, globally. For starters, the company will launch its midrange devices, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, with the flagship Phone 3 launching later this year. We expect some design alternations but major hardware upgrades to support AI-powered features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Another awaited device of the year is the new Samsug Galaxy S25 Edge, which will be launched as the slimmest flagship by the brand. The smartphone's design has already been showcased at January’s Galaxy Unpacked event, but it is yet to make an official debut. The Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual-camera setup with a glass and aluminum build. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

iPhone 17 Air: This smartphone is rumoured to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge competitor, as it will also be announced as the company’s slimmest flagship smartphone. iPhone 17 Air's slimness could range between 5.5mm and 6mm, and it could feature a glass and titanium build. The smartphone may feature a single rear camera with a C1 modem for 5G connectivity. The smartphone will reportedly get major hardware upgrades with a new A19 series chip and Apple Intelligence features.



Samsung Galaxy G Fold: The South Korean giant is also preparing for the launch of its multi-fold smartphone, the Galaxy G Fold, this year. The company may showcase the device at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, where it is expected to launch the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. However, the smartphone may not be available in the market till early 2026. Reports suggest that it may feature a 6.49-inch cover display and a 9.96-inch main foldable display.

Google Pixel 9a: Lastly, Google is expected to launch its affordable A series smartphone, the Pixel 9a in the coming weeks with a new design, performance upgrades, and AI features. We expect that the smartphone will be powered by the new Tensor G4 chip, which is also featured in the flagship Pixel 9 series. As the predecessor, it may also come with a dual-camera setup but with a redesigned camera island.