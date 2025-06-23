Nothing Phone 3 specs tipped ahead of July 1 launch: Here’s what to expect

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing, is launching its new generation flagship model, the Phone 3, on July 1. As the launch date gets closer, the anticipation is drastically growing about its specifications, features, and the hyped redesign. Nothing has been teasing several features about the smartphone, including the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the new Glyph Matrix, and a small glimpse of design. However, just a week ahead of launch, a detailed list of Nothing Phone 3 specifications was leaked online, giving us ga limpse into what the company may reveal during launch. Therefore, if you are planning to get the Phone 3 model this year, then here’s everything you need to know ahead of the July 1 launch. Nothing Phone 3 is launching on July 1 in the flagship segment.(Gadget Bits/ X)

Nothing Phone 3 launch: Specs and features (expected)

Nothing has already confirmed that its first true flagship model, the Phone 3, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This new chipset will bring a greater performance boost to the smartphone in comparison to the Phone 2 model. Now, according to a tipster who goes by Gadget Bits on X (formerly Twitter), shared a post, revealing the specs and features of Nothing Phone 3. Based on the post, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED LTPO display. It may come with a triple camera setup, which may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it may feature a 50MP selfie camera.

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be backed by a 5150mAh battery that may support 100W wired charging. It may also come with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging. The smartphone will likely run on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, which may include several OS enhancements and AI-powered features. Lastly, the Phone 3 may offer NFC and eSIM support for connectivity.

Alongside the specs, the tipster also shared a blurry image of what looks like the expected Nothing Phone 3 design. However, with several prototype images surfacing on the internet, we can not be certain that the design is credible. In the image, we can see an unusual camera lens placement, but the Glyph Matrix seems to be positioned correctly based on the recent official teaser. However, we may have to wait until launch to confirm the Nothing Phone 3 design.