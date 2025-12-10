Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition smartphone launched in India: Price, features and availability

Nothing has launched the Phone (3a) Community Edition, a limited-edition device designed with the involvement of its global community. The model is part of the company’s Community Edition Project, which allows creators to take part in shaping actual consumer products. The 2025 programme includes collaboration in hardware, software, accessories, and marketing, underlining the company’s focus on co-creation rather than conventional consumer feedback. Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition smartphone launched in India. (Nothing)

The initiative attracted more than 700 submissions this year, which shows the increasing interest among independent creators to work directly with technology brands. From these entries, four contributors were selected to develop key aspects of the Phone (3a) Community Edition.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition’s hardware and packaging were designed by Emre Kayganacl, who drew inspiration from technology designs popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The accessory category, added for the first time this year, features the Dice - a collectable object designed by Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymonod. It incorporates Nothing’s Ndot 55 font and uses global symbols of play to connect with the company’s design philosophy.

On the software side, designer Jad Zock created a customised lock screen clock with variable font weights for improved readability and reduced clutter. The device also includes four wallpapers designed to match the phone’s colour themes and interface. The marketing campaign, titled Made Together and developed by Sushruta Sarkar, focuses on the shared process of product creation and the community’s contribution.

Nothing has stated that this collaborative model extends beyond product design. It includes initiatives such as an elected Community Board Observer and a new $5 million community investment fund under its $1.3 billion Series C valuation. Investors will receive early access to the fund on December 10, followed by public participation from December 11.

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition: Price and Availability

The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition is priced at Rs. 28,999 and comes in only a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The company will only produce 1,000 units globally. In India, the model will be available for purchase exclusively during a limited drop event on December 13, 2025, at 33&Brew, Prestige Technostar, Bengaluru, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. IST.