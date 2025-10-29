Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched with Dimensity 7300 Pro and transparent design

The UK-based smartphone brand Nothing officially launched the latest Nothing Phone 3a Lite. Marking the company’s entry into the budget smartphone segment, the Phone 3a Lite features the brand’s design philosophy without compromising on the software or the hardware. The price has not been revealed, but according to some rumours on the internet, Nothing is going to price this phone very competitively. Nothing Phone 3a Lite debuts with sleek transparency and smart budget specs.

The device features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering a vibrant and fluid viewing experience. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. A RAM booster technology further enhances multitasking by extending virtual memory. The Phone 3a Lite is equipped with a 5000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging, capable of restoring a 50% charge in just 20 minutes.

Design-wise, the smartphone maintains Nothing’s stylish aesthetic with a transparent back protected by panda glass, but instead of the iconic full Glyph light strips, it opts for a minimal single flashing LED light on the rear, a more subtle nod to the brand’s visual identity.

For photography, it includes a triple camera setup, headed by a 50MP Samsung sensor, complemented by ultrawide and macro lenses, along with a 16MP front camera for clear selfies. The device runs on Nothing OS 3.5, packed with AI-powered features and privacy-focused enhancements like Privacy Space and app locker, with a confirmed update to Nothing OS 4.0 due in early 2026.

The price and availability are not revealed yet, but Nothing is planning a global rollout soon. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be available in two colours: Black and White. With a unique flagship-inspired design and capable performance, this phone is going to disrupt the entry-level smartphone market with its unique design and unmatched value proposition.