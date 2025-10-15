Nothing Phone 3a new model is likely to launch before 2026, and it might be a bargain

Nothing is rumoured to launch a new “Lite” version of its Phone 3a model at a much affordable price. This new affordable model is expected to launch before 2025 ends, which means in the coming months, we may see a new Nothing smartphone, but at a bargain price. The smartphone will reportedly be called Nothing Phone 3a Lite, which will likely be placed below the Phone 3a price, but higher than the CMF Phone 2 Pro model. Therefore, if you are in search of a budget Nothing phone, then here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Phone 3a Lite. Nothing will likely launch a new affordable smartphone under Phone 3a series before 2025 ends.(Nothing )

Nothing Phone 3a Lite may launch soon

According to an Xpert Pick report, Nothing is expected to launch a new Phone 3a series model at an affordable price. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite has been in rumours since July, but now we may have some more details about the launch. Reportedly, the smartphone could come in Nothing’s two signature colour options, Black and White. It will likely be launched in a single storage variant of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, Nothing may introduce more colour and storage options based on region.

While the information surrounding the phone is slim, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to make a global debut, including in India. If we have a look at the pricing, then the Nothing Phone 3a was launched at a starting price of Rs. 24,999. However, the Phone 3a Lite could launch at around Rs. 20,000 in India.

Alongside the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, the company is also rumoured to bring the Phone 4a series models. Next year, Nothing may also plan to expand its A series with new models launching. Therefore, the company could be planning to dominate the mid-range smartphone segment with a variety of phone choices among several price ranges and attractive offerings. Now, we simply have to wait a couple of weeks more to confirm if there is a Nothing Phone 3a Lite model launching this year, or if we will directly see the Nothing Phone 4a series in March 2026.