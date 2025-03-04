Nothing Phone 3a series launched in India: 6x telephoto lens, Essential Space, and all that's new

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Nothing Phone 3a are finally official after being launched today at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Nothing was gradually revealing key details about the phones throughout February, and now, both models have been fully unveiled, showcasing their design, specifications, and several new additions. These include brand-new telephoto lenses on both models and a new 'Essential Space' that is triggered using the Essential Key. Here's all you need to know about the latest Nothing Phone 3a series. Read on. Both the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and 3a are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a series is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Compared to the Phone 2a, this CPU is said to be 33% faster and delivers 11% better graphics performance. Nothing also claims that the Phone 3a series is 92% more efficient at processing AI tasks than the Phone 2a, making it better suited for AI-driven features.

The Phone 3a comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, while the Phone 3a Pro offers 8GB RAM with the option of 12GB RAM, paired with 256GB storage.

In terms of display, both models feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, resulting in 387 pixels per inch. The screens support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, they offer a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Both phones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and support 50W fast charging. Nothing states that they can charge up to 50% in under 20 minutes.

Coming to the optics, the Nothing Phone 3a features a 50-megapixel main camera manufactured by Samsung, while both models share an 8-megapixel Sony ultra-wide shooter. Both phones include a telephoto lens, but with key differences. The Phone 3a is equipped with a 50MP telephoto camera (50mm equivalent) that allows for 2x optical zoom and 4x in-sensor lossless zoom, enabling a 30x ultra-zoom capability.

The Phone 3a Pro, on the other hand, features a periscope telephoto lens using the Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with a 70mm equivalent focal length. This provides 3x optical zoom and, with advanced digital zooming, allows for up to 60x zoom. The telephoto lens can also be used for macro shots, with a minimum focus distance of 15cm.

The front cameras also differ between the two models. The Phone 3a has a 32-megapixel front camera, while the Phone 3a Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel front camera capable of shooting 4K videos.

Both phones run on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15, featuring new customisation options and other improvements. Nothing has committed to six years of updates, including 3 major Android upgrades and 6 years of security patches.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Series: Price and Availability

The Nothing Phone 3a is priced as follows:

₹ 22,999 (8GB + 128GB) with bank offers

22,999 (8GB + 128GB) with bank offers ₹ 24,999 (8GB + 256GB) with bank offers

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced as follows:

₹ 27,999 (8GB + 128GB)

27,999 (8GB + 128GB) ₹ 29,999 (8GB + 256GB)

29,999 (8GB + 256GB) ₹ 31,999 (12GB + 256GB)

Additional offers include an extra ₹3,000 exchange discount on both models.

Both phones will be available on platforms such as Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other retail stores. Sales will begin on March 11 via Flipkart and Flipkart Minute, while offline sales at Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading stores will start from March 15.

The Nothing Phone 3a is available in Black, White, and Blue, while the Phone 3a Pro comes in Grey and Black.