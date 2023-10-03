OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red introduced in India, sales open on October 7

OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled the Solar Red variant of its 11R 5G smartphone in India and announced October 7 as the date on which the model will go on sale in the country. OnePlus 11R 5G 'Solar Red' variant (Image courtesy: OnePlus)

“Red, a signature of our decade-long journey. An emotion that stays with us around the clock, pushing us everyday. More than a colour, it's a call to Never Settle. Get ready to Relive the Red Rush with OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red,” the Chinese manufacturer noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The October 7 sale opening date is displayed on the company's microsite for the handset. The sales will begin as soon as the day starts, at 12am.

Price

OnePlus has priced the Solar Red variant of 11R 5G at ₹37,999 (including bank discounts). It is also offering some exclusive benefits: free OnePlus products (limited time offer), instant bank discounts and great No Cost EMI options, as well as a Screen Protection Plan (at a discounted rate).

Specifications

(1.) A massive 18GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage.

(2.) With the in-house RAM-Vita technology, users can keep up to 50 apps running simultaneously.

(3.) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as processor.

(4.) A 5000mAh battery that will be charged by a 100W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition charger; 1 to 100% charging in just 25 minutes.

(5.) A triple camera setup that includes Sony's IMX890 (50MP) sensor.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail