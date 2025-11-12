OnePlus 15 5G mobile launching in India on Nov 13: Full specs, price, and how to watch livestream

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India tomorrow. The new model is the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which could set the stage for a competitive performance benchmark in the premium segment. Alongside the main launch, OnePlus is also expected to bring the OnePlus 15R to the market later, which may arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6. OnePlus is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India tomorrow. (HT)

OnePlus 15: Launch Timeline, Price and Availability

The OnePlus 15 launch event will begin at 7:00 PM IST tomorrow. If you’re interested, you can watch the live unveiling through the official OnePlus website or its YouTube channel. Sales for the device will start shortly after the launch, from 8:00 PM IST, via Amazon India and OnePlus India’s online store.

Reports suggest that the OnePlus 15 price in India may start below Rs. 75,000, with the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant expected to cost around Rs. 72,999. For reference, the previous flagship, the OnePlus 13, was launched at Rs. 69,999.

OnePlus 15: Specifications and Features (Chinese Variant)

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch BOE X3 8T LTPO display, with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, designed to deliver smooth visuals and responsive performance. The display can achieve a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with the Adreno 840 GPU. It supports configurations of up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 16, based on Android. The OnePlus 15 houses a 7300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

As for the optics, the OnePlus 15 features a triple rear setup, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope lens. It also has a 32MP camera on the front, which supports 4K video recording, while the rear setup can record up to 8K videos at 30fps.

Lastly, the handset measures 8.31mm in thickness and weighs about 215 grams. It carries IP66/68/69/69K ratings for dust and water resistance and includes connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual stereo speakers, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.