OnePlus 15R 5G mobile price in India, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 165Hz display, and more

OnePlus recently launched its new generation Nord series models, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord 5 CE, in India. Now, the company is preparing for the next flagship release. The anticipated OnePlus 15 and 15R will likely debut at the beginning of 2026, in India. While information around the new flagships is slim, a tipster just leaked a detailed specification of the budget flagship, the OnePlus 15R. The leak highlighted that the OnePlus 15R could come with significant upgrades over its predecessor, but it could also plan to increase the pricing of the smartphone. Here’s what we know about the OnePlus 15 series so far. OnePlus 15R 5G could be the next flagship killer if these rumoured specs are true.(Oneplus 13R)

OnePlus 15R 5G: What to expect

OnePlus is expected to launch the affordable flagship phone, the OnePlus Ace 6, in China around October. Later, the smartphone will be launched in India as the OnePlus 15R, which we call a rebrand model. Now, according to a tipster who goes by the name Gadgetsdata, the OnePlus 15R is slated to have major hardware upgrades, from display, performance, to battery.

Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to come with a flat OLED display that may offer 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. For performance, the OnePlus 15R is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which currently powers the OnePlus 13. Additionally, it is expected to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, a massive upgrade from the OnePlus 13R’s 6,000mAh battery.

For photography, the smartphone may offer a similar triple camera setup as its predecessor; however, we can expect upgraded camera sensors. The tipster also claims that the budget flagship could come with an improved ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and offer upgraded durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings. Currently, the OnePlus 13R offers an IP65 rating.

While the upgrades look promising, OnePlus may also plan to increase the price of the smartphone. As of now, the OnePlus 13R retails at Rs. 39999, which is quite cheap, considering other budget flagships like iPhone 16e, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, OnePlus 13s, and others. Now, with speculated upgrades, the upcoming OnePlus 15R could be expensive considering the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, take the information with a grain of salt, since we still have a few months for the smartphone launch.