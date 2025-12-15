OnePlus 15R price in India and other key features tipped online ahead of December 17 launch

OnePlus is preparing to expand its premium smartphone lineup with the launch of the OnePlus 15R in India on December 17. Industry reports suggest that the OnePlus 15R draws its base design from the OnePlus Ace 6T, which launched in China earlier this month, but the company has made changes to suit the Indian market. With the launch date approaching, new details about the upcoming device’s price and key features have been leaked online ahead of the launch. The OnePlus 15R 5G mobile phone is launching in India on December 17.

According to a post shared by tipster Paras Guglani, the OnePlus 15R will enter the Indian market in two storage options. The base version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage may carry a price between Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 46,999. Additionally, a higher variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage could be priced at around Rs. 51,999.

The tipster also stated that these figures do not include bank-related offers. Buyers may receive additional discounts ranging from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 through select payment options at the time of sale. OnePlus is planning to offer the phone in two colour options, listed as Charcoal Black and Minty Green.

OnePlus 15R: Specifications and Features

OnePlus has already confirmed several details about the upcoming OnePlus 15R. The device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. This move places the OnePlus 15R among the first phones globally to use Qualcomm’s newest chip. OnePlus said it worked with Qualcomm for nearly two years to fine-tune the platform with a focus on speed and power use.

OnePlus 15R is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. OnePlus has also confirmed support for a 165Hz refresh rate, which matches the standard used on the OnePlus 15. The company says this setup aims to deliver consistent screen response during scrolling and gaming.

Battery size stands out as another point of focus. OnePlus has confirmed that the 15R will house a 7,400 mAh battery. This capacity exceeds both the previous OnePlus 14R model and the current OnePlus 15. Reports suggest that the phone will support 80W charging, though the company has not yet shared official charging time figures.

For photography, the device could include a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP wide-angle lens. It is also likely to include a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and vlogging.

Leaks have also pointed to multiple protection ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K. If accurate, these ratings would signal resistance to dust, water exposure and high-pressure water flow. OnePlus is expected to confirm full specifications and pricing during the launch event in the coming days.