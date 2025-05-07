OpenAI's content chief says ChatGPT Search is helping newsmakers, reducing reliance on “ten blue links”

Tom Rubin, OpenAI’s chief of IP and content, speaking at the World News Media Congress in Krakow, shared positive insights about artificial intelligence's role in the news industry. He stated that news is quite popular on ChatGPT's search, highlighting how models like ChatGPT help in finding information quickly and with context, compared to traditional search engine results of “ten blue links.” OpenAI will remain under the control of its non-profit parent(REUTERS)

As reported by Press Gazette, Rubin also described how ChatGPT is now becoming a part of many users' lives, with more than 500 million active users. These comments come at a time when news organisations are partnering with OpenAI, while some have sued the company for allegedly using their content to train its AI models, including those that power its popular chatbot, ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Search And How It Behaves With News

Rubin says that users want fast and conversational responses in a “conversational and context-aware manner as opposed to the traditional land of an inefficient list of ten blue links.”

For those uninitiated, Search is a new product for the AI giant, with ChatGPT allowing users to search for whatever they like. Now, users can perform searches like, "What did Shah Rukh Khan wear at the Met Gala 2025?" and OpenAI ChatGPT will provide a detailed answer based on what it finds on the internet, pulling from various sources including news articles. These results are contextual answers, and this means, unlike traditional search engines like Google, you may not need to filter through multiple links at all.

Tom Rubin On ChatGPT Search’s Growth

Regarding ChatGPT's search functionality, Rubin said that while it hasn’t been long since Search debuted, it has been able to offer accurate and useful results to users.. He stated that the search tool has become one of the most important features within ChatGPT. Rubin also added that current affairs are a significant part of the ChatGPT experience.

“While search has only been available for a few months, early signs are promising. Clear attribution and links and the resulting clicks that we’re driving to publisher sites are trending upward month over month,” Rubin added.

Rubin further described how AI is assisting journalism, stating that the news industry has had to reshape itself continually as technology progressed. He shared that newsrooms are now using ChatGPT to help with the journalism process, and “enabling journalists to reach audiences where they are.”

