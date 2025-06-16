OPPO confirms global launch of Reno 14 Series 5G alongside new ecosystem devices

OPPO has announced plans to launch its popular camera-centric Reno 14 Series 5G smartphones globally after the initial release in China. The company has officially confirmed that the series will soon become available in markets including Malaysia. In Malaysia, OPPO’s official social media account hinted at the upcoming launch with a simple message saying, "Coming Soon." This suggests that the phones could reach Malaysian consumers shortly after the global launch. OPPO will launch its Reno 14 Series 5G smartphones globally, including new devices in its ecosystem.(Oppo)

Oppo Reno 14 Series: Colour Options

The Oppo Reno 14 Series will be available in three colour options for international buyers: White, Blue, and Green. The smartphones will feature a slim body with a distinct finish. Globally, the phones are expected to run on ColorOS, likely version 15, based on Android 15.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

Other Launches

Alongside the Reno 14 Series, OPPO listed additional devices on its global site as part of its Mobile Intelligent Ecosystem. These include the Watch X2 Mini smartwatch, Enco Buds 3 wireless earbuds, and the Pad SE tablet. The Pad SE is already on sale in Malaysia and might be released internationally at the same time as the Reno 14 series. Earlier, the Reno 14 Pro 5G was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

Reno 14 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Chinese Version)

The Chinese version of the Reno 14 5G includes a 6.59-inch flat LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It holds an IP66/68/69 rating to give protection against dust and water splashes. The device uses a metal frame with a glass back and weighs 187 grams, with a thickness of 7.32 mm. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage options reaching up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It houses a 6000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. The phone includes a nano ice crystal cooling system, which OPPO states performs three times better than traditional graphite sheets.

Also read: Snap to launch smart glasses for users in 2026 in challenge to Meta

Furthermore, the device features a 50MP Sony main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope lens with 3.5x zoom on the rear. It also has a 50MP camera on the front. It also includes new photography features like Live Photo, 4K HDR to Live conversion, and a CCD effect.

On the other hand, the Reno 14 Pro model comes with a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED screen and is powered by the Dimensity 8450 chipset. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The phone packs a 6200mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.