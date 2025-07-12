Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Oppo Pad SE goes on sale: 10 features of this Android tablet under 14,000

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 07:08 PM IST

Oppo Pad SE, the company's latest tablet has gone on sale in India. Here are the key details.

Oppo launched the Oppo Pad SE 2 in India earlier this month, introducing an entry-level tablet powered by a 9,340 mAh battery and a MediaTek chipset, featuring an 11-inch display and running ColorOS 15.

Oppo Pad SE starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,999 in India.(Oppo)
Oppo Pad SE starts at 13,999 in India.(Oppo)

Today, 12 July, the tablet finally went on sale in the Indian market and is now available in all three variants.

Oppo Pad SE 2 Price In India

The Oppo Pad SE 2 is available in three variants: a 4 GB + 128 GB Wi-Fi model, which costs 13,999; a 6 GB + 128 GB LTE model, which is available for 15,999; and a top-end 8 GB + 128 GB LTE model that costs 16,999. Oppo states that you can avail a 1,000 discount coupon and also no-cost EMI. The tablet will be available on Flipkart, Oppo's online store, and at select Oppo brand stores.

OPPO Pad SE Key Features And More 

  1. The tablet has an 11-inch Full HD+ panel with 500 nits of peak brightness and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. 
  2. It also gets matte display coating for reducing reflections.
  3. Features eye care protection, certified by TÜV Rheinland.
  4. It gets a quad speaker setup.
  5. Metal construction for premium feel.
  6. It is backed by a 9340 mAh battery and supports 33-watt fast charging. Oppo claims 11 hours of online video playback, and 80 hours of online music playback.
  7. It gets the MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core chipset and comes with up to 8 GB of RAM. 
  8. For the OS, it is running ColorOS 15.0.1, which is based on Android 15.
  9. Coming to the optics and connectivity, it features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, as well as a 5-megapixel rear camera
  10.  It support 4G LTE connectivity (LTE models only).

