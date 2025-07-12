Oppo Pad SE goes on sale: 10 features of this Android tablet under 14,000

Oppo launched the Oppo Pad SE 2 in India earlier this month, introducing an entry-level tablet powered by a 9,340 mAh battery and a MediaTek chipset, featuring an 11-inch display and running ColorOS 15. Oppo Pad SE starts at ₹ 13,999 in India.(Oppo)

Today, 12 July, the tablet finally went on sale in the Indian market and is now available in all three variants.

Oppo Pad SE 2 Price In India

The Oppo Pad SE 2 is available in three variants: a 4 GB + 128 GB Wi-Fi model, which costs ₹13,999; a 6 GB + 128 GB LTE model, which is available for ₹15,999; and a top-end 8 GB + 128 GB LTE model that costs ₹16,999. Oppo states that you can avail a ₹1,000 discount coupon and also no-cost EMI. The tablet will be available on Flipkart, Oppo's online store, and at select Oppo brand stores.

OPPO Pad SE Key Features And More

The tablet has an 11-inch Full HD+ panel with 500 nits of peak brightness and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also gets matte display coating for reducing reflections. Features eye care protection, certified by TÜV Rheinland. It gets a quad speaker setup. Metal construction for premium feel. It is backed by a 9340 mAh battery and supports 33-watt fast charging. Oppo claims 11 hours of online video playback, and 80 hours of online music playback. It gets the MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core chipset and comes with up to 8 GB of RAM. For the OS, it is running ColorOS 15.0.1, which is based on Android 15. Coming to the optics and connectivity, it features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, as well as a 5-megapixel rear camera It support 4G LTE connectivity (LTE models only).

