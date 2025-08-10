Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone 16e: Which smartphone is worth buying?

This year, Apple introduced its affordable flagship phone, the iPhone 16e, in India with some eye-catching features. While the smartphone gained much popularity in the higher mid-ranger market, its single-lens camera and an older iPhone design created some confusion in buyers’ minds. Which smartphone should you buy in the higher mid-range segment, Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G or Apple iPhone 16e(Oppo/ HT)

On the other hand, several other Android phones have created much hype for their performance, camera capabilities, and battery life. One such smartphone is the latest Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, if you are looking for a great flagship alternative. The smartphone comes with impressive camera features and an efficient performance, making it a good flagship killer. Therefore, we have compared the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G and Apple iPhone 16e to understand which smartphone is worth buying

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone 16e: Design and display

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with a premium-looking design with a colour-changing feather-like texture on the rear panel and an aluminium frame. The smartphone is 7.5 mm slim and weighs about 201 grams. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 16e is a compact smartphone with a glass and aluminium build. The smartphone also offers a premium look, but due to its compact size, it weighs only 167 grams. However, both smartphones offer an IP68 rating for water protection.

For display, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone also offers up to 1200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Whereas, the Apple iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate with up to 1200nits peak brightness.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone 16e: Camera

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e features a single 48MP fusion rear camera with 2x in-camera zoom. For selfies, the Reno 14 Pro relies on a 50MP selfie camera, and the iPhone 16e features a 12MP front-facing camera/

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone 16e: Performance and battery

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8450 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM. Whereas, the iPhone 16e is powered by Apple's latest A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM. While the Apple iPhone has a flagship chip, Oppo has also showcased an impressive performance in our review.

For lasting performance, the Reno 14 Pro 5G is backed by a 6200mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 16e is backed by a 4005mAh battery. However, both smartphones offer an all-day battery life.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone 16e: Price

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with a starting price of Rs. 49,999, whereas the Apple iPhone 16e is on the pricer side with Rs. 59,990 for the base storage variant.