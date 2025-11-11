Perplexity bringing Comet AI browser to Android phones: How to get early access

Perplexity is preparing to bring its AI-powered browser, Comet, to Android users. The company has reportedly started sending early access invites to selected users to test the Android version before its wider release. Perplexity has announced the release of its AI-powered Comet browser, now available for Windows users.(Perplexity)

Perplexity Comet Browser: Early Access for Android Users

Comet was initially released on an invite-only basis for Windows and Mac. Later, the company opened it to a wider group of users. Now, Android users can join the early testing phase by registering through the Google Play Store or the Comet browser website.

Perplexity has indicated that Pro and Max subscribers, along with frequent users of its AI search platform, will receive priority for invites. CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed on X that invites are being sent in stages and encouraged users to increase their activity on Perplexity to boost their chances of early access.

Comet Browser: Key Features

Comet differs from conventional browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Instead of relying on a standard tabbed interface, it integrates generative AI directly into the browsing experience. Users can ask questions about any webpage they are viewing or perform various tasks using the built-in AI assistant.

Recently, Perplexity introduced a major update to Comet Assistant, improving its performance and expanding its capabilities. The upgraded assistant can now operate across multiple tabs, assist with job searches, and help users find travel deals. Internal testing shows the latest version performs 23% better than the earlier release, according to the company’s blog post.

Growing Competition in AI Browsers

Since its launch earlier this year, Comet has positioned itself as a strong competitor to Google Chrome, which currently holds around 60% of the browser market, based on SimilarWeb data. Perplexity aims to attract users with its AI-focused approach that allows more interactive and task-oriented web browsing.

The AI browser segment is becoming increasingly competitive. OpenAI recently entered the market with its ChatGPT Atlas browser, which integrates ChatGPT into a sidebar for real-time webpage interactions. Like Comet, Atlas enables users to perform actions such as event planning and appointment scheduling directly while browsing.