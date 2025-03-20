Pixel 9a has launched, but you shouldn’t ignore this Pixel 8a deal on Flipkart: Know details

Google has finally released the Pixel 9a, starting at ₹49,999 in India. It certainly seems like a promising product, especially considering that Google has reduced the price in India compared to the Pixel 8a, which debuted at ₹52,999. However, ₹49,999 is still a big amount, and you may not be looking to spend upwards of ₹50,000 on a phone. If you're searching for a Pixel device under ₹40,000, the Pixel 8a has now emerged as a great option. This is especially true considering that its price has come down, and currently, on Flipkart, it is available for ₹34,999, which is ₹15,000 less than the Pixel 9a. Google Pixel 8a gets a huge price cut on Flipkart (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Pixel 8a For ₹ 34,999: How To Get This Deal

At present, the 128GB model of the Pixel 8a is selling for ₹37,999 on Flipkart, already much lower than its MRP of ₹52,999. However, if you combine bank offers, you can avail of an additional ₹3,000 discount when purchasing via EMI, bringing the final price down to ₹34,999, which is an overall discount of ₹18,000 from its original MRP.

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Is It Worth Spending ₹ 15,000 More For The Pixel 9a?

If you compare both Pixel devices, especially in terms of software, they offer a similar experience. The Pixel 9a does feature the Tensor G4 chip, which provides noticeable improvements over the Tensor G3, particularly in thermals and cellular reception.

However, based on our testing, the Pixel 8a performs quite well and barely heats up. This was also the case last year, with no reported issues. So, if you opt for the Pixel 8a, you are unlikely to face major problems, especially if you don’t necessarily need a bigger display.

While the Pixel 9a does have a newer camera system, the Pixel 8a still offers a capable dual-camera setup, featuring a 64MP wide lens and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter. As we’ve seen, much of Google’s computational photography magic relies on software, meaning you won’t be missing out on much if you choose the Pixel 8a. Features like Super Res Zoom (up to 8X), Magic Editor, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Night Sight are present on both devices.

One area where the Pixel 9a stands out is its larger 6.3-inch display, compared to the Pixel 8a’s 6.1-inch screen. Additionally, the Pixel 9a features a 5,100mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the Pixel 8a’s 4,492mAh battery.

Design-wise, the Pixel 9a introduces flat sides with a more industrial and minimal look, whereas the Pixel 8a retains rounded sides, which some users may find more comfortable. The Pixel 9a also replaces the signature camera bar with a flatter design.

If the features mentioned above appeal to you, the Pixel 9a may be worth considering. However, for a casual user who simply wants to handle everyday tasks efficiently, the Pixel 8a remains a stellar option at ₹34,999.

