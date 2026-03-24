Planning an upgrade? These top 2K gaming monitors are worth checking out

Choosing the right display can change how you play and work every day. If your current screen feels limited, moving to a 2K gaming monitor is a practical step. It offers more detail than standard full HD and runs smoothly on most systems, making it a reliable upgrade for long sessions, competitive matches, and daily use. Upgrade your gaming setup with 2K monitors offering clear visuals, smooth performance, and balanced everyday usability. (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less Brands such as Samsung, BenQ, LG, and others offer multiple options in this segment. Most models come in a 27-inch size with refresh rates between 100Hz and 200Hz, supporting smooth visuals across games and daily tasks. Here are some options to consider:

The Acer Nitro VG270U X1 features a 27-inch IPS panel with 2560×1440 resolution. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, helping reduce motion blur in fast scenes. The monitor includes AMD FreeSync for tear-free visuals. It offers 178-degree viewing angles, 350 nits brightness, and built-in speakers. Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort, along with VESA mount support. Priced under Rs. 15,000 in India, it suits users looking for a 2K monitor with stable performance for gaming and multitasking.

Specifications Panel 27-inch IPS Resolution 2560x1440 QHD Refresh Rate 144Hz Brightness 350 nits Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2 Reasons to buy Sharp QHD clarity for gaming Smooth motion without tearing Built-in speakers save space Affordable price under Rs. 15,000 Reason to avoid No USB ports or height adjustment

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the clear picture and fast action in games. Many praise the value for money and easy setup. Some mention that colours look great for the price, though the speakers are basic. Why choose this product? Pick it for everyday gaming and work on a budget. Great if you want big-screen sharpness without spending much.

2. Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch Curved Monitor Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 LS27CG550EWXXL comes with a curved 27-inch VA panel and 2560×1440 resolution. It supports a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time. The 1000R curve is designed to match the user’s field of view. It includes AMD FreeSync, HDR10 support, and a 2500:1 contrast ratio. Ports include HDMI and DisplayPort, but there are no built-in speakers. At around Rs. 17,000, it fits users who prefer curved screens for gaming.

Specifications Panel 27-inch VA curved (1000R) Resolution 2560x1440 QHD Refresh Rate 165Hz Brightness 300 nits Ports 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, headphone jack Reasons to buy Deep blacks and curved immersion High refresh for fluid play Strong contrast in dark scenes Good value around Rs. 17,000 Reason to avoid No built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers enjoy the wraparound feel and vivid game worlds. Smooth performance gets thumbs up, but a few notes on average brightness in lit rooms. Why choose this product? Go for it if curved screens draw you in for intense gaming. Suits players who love deep colours on a mid-range budget.

The MSI MAG 275QF offers a 27-inch IPS panel with 1440p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It uses a 1ms response time for smoother transitions. It supports Adaptive Sync and covers a wide colour range with high Adobe RGB support. The stand allows height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments. With HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB connectivity, it works for both gaming and content tasks. It is priced near Rs. 23,000 in India.

Specifications Panel 27-inch Rapid IPS Resolution 2560x1440 QHD Refresh Rate 165Hz Brightness 300 nits Ports HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB Reasons to buy Wide colours for games and editing Fully adjustable stand Versatile sync support Solid build around Rs. 23,000 Reason to avoid Slightly higher price

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People rave about true-to-life colours and comfy adjustments. Gaming feels responsive, with good marks for multi-use setups. Why choose this product? Ideal for gamers who also edit photos or videos. Choose if comfort and colour matter in your daily setup.

The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 includes a 27-inch IPS panel with 2560×1440 resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate. It supports 1ms response time and Adaptive Sync. It also offers HDR10 support and wide colour coverage. The monitor includes eye-care features like low blue light and flicker-free technology. The adjustable stand and multiple ports add flexibility. It is available between Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 18,000.

Specifications Panel 27-inch IPS Resolution 2560x1440 QHD Refresh Rate 180Hz Brightness Not specified Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, DP, audio out Reasons to buy Bright, wide colors Eye-friendly for long sessions High speed at Rs. 16-18,000 Flexible positioning Reason to avoid Limited HDR impact

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users highlight smooth gameplay and less eye strain. Colours pop nicely, and setup is simple for most. Why choose this product? Best for marathon gaming or work without tired eyes. Fits if you balance play and productivity affordably.

The Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 provides a 27-inch IPS panel with a 200Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. It supports 0.5ms MPRT and 1ms GtG response time. It includes AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10 support, along with wide colour coverage. The stand supports multiple adjustments, and connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. It is priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 18,000.

Specifications Panel 27-inch IPS Resolution 2560x1440 QHD Refresh Rate 200Hz Brightness 400 nits Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4 Reasons to buy Blazing 200Hz speed Bright, accurate colours Full stand adjustments Budget-friendly Rs. 15-18,000 Reason to avoid No speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Gamers call it fast and colourful for the price. Easy tweaks impress, though audio needs extras. Why choose this product? Select for top speed in fast games without high cost. Perfect for competitive players on a budget.

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX271Q features a 27-inch IPS panel with 1440p resolution and up to 180Hz refresh rate. It offers a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium. The monitor includes HDR10 support, USB-C with 65W power delivery, and multiple connectivity options. Eye-care features are also included. It is available in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 range and suits users who want added connectivity along with gaming support.

Specifications Panel 27-inch IPS Resolution 2560x1440 QHD Refresh Rate 180Hz (DP) / 144Hz (HDMI) Brightness 400 nits peak Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB-C 65W Reasons to buy Rich colors and brightness USB-C charging Handy remote Versatile at Rs. 20-25,000 Reason to avoid HDMI caps at 144Hz

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Folks like the easy controls and sharp image. Good for mixed use, with praise for comfort features. Why choose this product? Great if you switch between gaming, work, and charging devices. Suits all-rounders seeking quality.

The Zebronics S27A comes with a 27-inch IPS panel and 2560×1440 resolution. It supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It includes HDR10 support, Adaptive Sync, built-in speakers, and an anti-glare display. Connectivity options include HDMI and DisplayPort. Priced under Rs. 15,000, it works for users entering the 2K gaming segment.

Specifications Panel 27-inch IPS Resolution 2560x1440 QHD Refresh Rate 180Hz Brightness 300 nits Ports 2x HDMI, 2x DP, headphone jack Reasons to buy Entry QHD at a low price Lots of ports Speakers included Under Rs. 15,000 Reason to avoid Basic stand adjustments

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Budget buyers love smooth games and easy connections. Speakers help with quick setups, and colours satisfy most. Why choose this product? Best starter QHD for casual gamers. Pick if saving money while getting decent speed and size. Factors to consider before buying a 2K gaming monitor Panel type: IPS offers wide colours and angles for vivid games; VA gives deeper blacks for immersive stories; check for motion blur in fast scenes.​ Refresh rate and response time: Aim for 144Hz+ and 1ms for smooth action; higher, like 165-200Hz, suits competitive play without stutter.​ Sync technology: FreeSync or G-Sync prevents tearing; Premium versions add low framerate boost for steady visuals.​ Stand adjustability: Height, tilt, swivel, pivot, reduce neck strain during long sessions; VESA mount for arms if basic.​ Connectivity and extras: HDMI 2.0+, DP for high rates; USB-C charging, speakers, eye care for daily use and comfort.​ GPU power and price: Ensure your graphics card handles QHD at high frames; balance budget with features for value.

Gaming Monitor Refresh Rate Panel Sync Tech Acer Nitro VG270U 144Hz IPS FreeSync​ Samsung Odyssey G5 LS27CG550EWXXL 165Hz VA Curved FreeSync​ MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD 165Hz Rapid IPS FreeSync Premium​ ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 180Hz IPS FreeSync/G-Sync​ Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 200Hz IPS FreeSync Premium​ BenQ MOBIUZ EX271Q 180Hz IPS FreeSync Premium​ Zebronics N27C 180Hz IPS Adaptive Sync​