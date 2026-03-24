Planning an upgrade? These top 2K gaming monitors are worth checking out
Thinking of upgrading your gaming setup? A 2K monitor can change how games look and run, offering better clarity and smoother performance daily.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
acer Nitro VG270U X1 | 27 Inch WQHD (2560×1440) IPS Gaming Monitor | 200 Hz Refresh Rate | 0.5 ms Response | AMD FreeSync Premium | HDR10 | DCI-P3 90% | 2×HDMI 2.0, 1 x DP 1.4 | Speakers I Eye CareView Details
₹14,650
Samsung 27" (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 2K Curved Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 X 1440|1000R Curved|165Hz|1ms(MPRT)|300nits|Ports-HDMI,DP,Headphone|DP Cable|HDR10|FreeSync|LS27CG550EWXXL|BlackView Details
₹18,099
MSI MAG 275QF 27-inch 2K Gaming Monitor, 2560 x 1440 (UHD), 0.5ms Response Time, 180Hz, HDR Ready, HDMI, DP Port, Tilt AdjustableView Details
₹17,115.22
ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 27-inch(68.58cm)QHD 2k 2560x1440p Gaming Monitor| IPS| 180Hz| 1ms| HDR10 |AMD FreeSync & NVIDIA G-Sync| sRGB 137%| Eye-Care| Height, Swivel, Tilt & Pivot Adj. |2X HDMI|1x DPView Details
₹16,399
Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 | 27" (68.58cm) QHD IPS 200Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 2xHDMI 2.1, TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust | Black | 68C7GAC3INView Details
₹16,490
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Choosing the right display can change how you play and work every day. If your current screen feels limited, moving to a 2K gaming monitor is a practical step. It offers more detail than standard full HD and runs smoothly on most systems, making it a reliable upgrade for long sessions, competitive matches, and daily use.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
Brands such as Samsung, BenQ, LG, and others offer multiple options in this segment. Most models come in a 27-inch size with refresh rates between 100Hz and 200Hz, supporting smooth visuals across games and daily tasks.
Here are some options to consider:
1. Acer Nitro VG270U X1
The Acer Nitro VG270U X1 features a 27-inch IPS panel with 2560×1440 resolution. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, helping reduce motion blur in fast scenes. The monitor includes AMD FreeSync for tear-free visuals. It offers 178-degree viewing angles, 350 nits brightness, and built-in speakers. Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort, along with VESA mount support. Priced under Rs. 15,000 in India, it suits users looking for a 2K monitor with stable performance for gaming and multitasking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp QHD clarity for gaming
Smooth motion without tearing
Built-in speakers save space
Affordable price under Rs. 15,000
Reason to avoid
No USB ports or height adjustment
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users love the clear picture and fast action in games. Many praise the value for money and easy setup. Some mention that colours look great for the price, though the speakers are basic.
Why choose this product?
Pick it for everyday gaming and work on a budget. Great if you want big-screen sharpness without spending much.
2. Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch Curved Monitor
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Samsung Odyssey G5 LS27CG550EWXXL comes with a curved 27-inch VA panel and 2560×1440 resolution. It supports a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time. The 1000R curve is designed to match the user’s field of view. It includes AMD FreeSync, HDR10 support, and a 2500:1 contrast ratio. Ports include HDMI and DisplayPort, but there are no built-in speakers. At around Rs. 17,000, it fits users who prefer curved screens for gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Deep blacks and curved immersion
High refresh for fluid play
Strong contrast in dark scenes
Good value around Rs. 17,000
Reason to avoid
No built-in speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers enjoy the wraparound feel and vivid game worlds. Smooth performance gets thumbs up, but a few notes on average brightness in lit rooms.
Why choose this product?
Go for it if curved screens draw you in for intense gaming. Suits players who love deep colours on a mid-range budget.
3. MSI MAG 275QF
The MSI MAG 275QF offers a 27-inch IPS panel with 1440p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It uses a 1ms response time for smoother transitions. It supports Adaptive Sync and covers a wide colour range with high Adobe RGB support. The stand allows height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments. With HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB connectivity, it works for both gaming and content tasks. It is priced near Rs. 23,000 in India.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide colours for games and editing
Fully adjustable stand
Versatile sync support
Solid build around Rs. 23,000
Reason to avoid
Slightly higher price
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
People rave about true-to-life colours and comfy adjustments. Gaming feels responsive, with good marks for multi-use setups.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for gamers who also edit photos or videos. Choose if comfort and colour matter in your daily setup.
4. ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4
The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 includes a 27-inch IPS panel with 2560×1440 resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate. It supports 1ms response time and Adaptive Sync. It also offers HDR10 support and wide colour coverage. The monitor includes eye-care features like low blue light and flicker-free technology. The adjustable stand and multiple ports add flexibility. It is available between Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 18,000.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright, wide colors
Eye-friendly for long sessions
High speed at Rs. 16-18,000
Flexible positioning
Reason to avoid
Limited HDR impact
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users highlight smooth gameplay and less eye strain. Colours pop nicely, and setup is simple for most.
Why choose this product?
Best for marathon gaming or work without tired eyes. Fits if you balance play and productivity affordably.
5. Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2
The Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 provides a 27-inch IPS panel with a 200Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. It supports 0.5ms MPRT and 1ms GtG response time. It includes AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10 support, along with wide colour coverage. The stand supports multiple adjustments, and connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. It is priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 18,000.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Blazing 200Hz speed
Bright, accurate colours
Full stand adjustments
Budget-friendly Rs. 15-18,000
Reason to avoid
No speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Gamers call it fast and colourful for the price. Easy tweaks impress, though audio needs extras.
Why choose this product?
Select for top speed in fast games without high cost. Perfect for competitive players on a budget.
6. BenQ MOBIUZ EX271Q
The BenQ MOBIUZ EX271Q features a 27-inch IPS panel with 1440p resolution and up to 180Hz refresh rate. It offers a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium. The monitor includes HDR10 support, USB-C with 65W power delivery, and multiple connectivity options. Eye-care features are also included. It is available in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 range and suits users who want added connectivity along with gaming support.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Rich colors and brightness
USB-C charging
Handy remote
Versatile at Rs. 20-25,000
Reason to avoid
HDMI caps at 144Hz
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Folks like the easy controls and sharp image. Good for mixed use, with praise for comfort features.
Why choose this product?
Great if you switch between gaming, work, and charging devices. Suits all-rounders seeking quality.
7. Zebronics S27A 27-inch (68.5 cm) Gaming Monitor
The Zebronics S27A comes with a 27-inch IPS panel and 2560×1440 resolution. It supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It includes HDR10 support, Adaptive Sync, built-in speakers, and an anti-glare display. Connectivity options include HDMI and DisplayPort. Priced under Rs. 15,000, it works for users entering the 2K gaming segment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Entry QHD at a low price
Lots of ports
Speakers included
Under Rs. 15,000
Reason to avoid
Basic stand adjustments
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Budget buyers love smooth games and easy connections. Speakers help with quick setups, and colours satisfy most.
Why choose this product?
Best starter QHD for casual gamers. Pick if saving money while getting decent speed and size.
Factors to consider before buying a 2K gaming monitor
Panel type: IPS offers wide colours and angles for vivid games; VA gives deeper blacks for immersive stories; check for motion blur in fast scenes.
Refresh rate and response time: Aim for 144Hz+ and 1ms for smooth action; higher, like 165-200Hz, suits competitive play without stutter.
Sync technology: FreeSync or G-Sync prevents tearing; Premium versions add low framerate boost for steady visuals.
Stand adjustability: Height, tilt, swivel, pivot, reduce neck strain during long sessions; VESA mount for arms if basic.
Connectivity and extras: HDMI 2.0+, DP for high rates; USB-C charging, speakers, eye care for daily use and comfort.
GPU power and price: Ensure your graphics card handles QHD at high frames; balance budget with features for value.
|Gaming Monitor
|Refresh Rate
|Panel
|Sync Tech
|Acer Nitro VG270U
|144Hz
|IPS
|FreeSync
|Samsung Odyssey G5 LS27CG550EWXXL
|165Hz
|VA Curved
|FreeSync
|MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD
|165Hz
|Rapid IPS
|FreeSync Premium
|ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4
|180Hz
|IPS
|FreeSync/G-Sync
|Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2
|200Hz
|IPS
|FreeSync Premium
|BenQ MOBIUZ EX271Q
|180Hz
|IPS
|FreeSync Premium
|Zebronics N27C
|180Hz
|IPS
|Adaptive Sync
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More