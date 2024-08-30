Planning to buy iPhone 15 Pro at discount? 5 reasons to wait for iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series is launching in just a few days as the Apple event 2024 is scheduled for September 9. As the new generation is about to make its debut, many smartphone buyers must be planning to upgrade their iPhones. However, if you are eyeing the iPhone 15 Pro, then you must wait for the iPhone 16 Pro to experience notable upgrades. 5 reasons why iPhone 16 Pro could be a better upgrade than iPhone 15 Pro. (Apple)

This year, Apple has planned to bring significant changes and upgrades to the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. While the design idea is expected to remain the same, the dummy models and leaked images have shown some minor iterations that can have a greater impact on iPhone usage. On the hardware side, Apple might be planning for a big surprise. Know why you should skip the iPhone 15 Pro and get the new iPhone 16 Pro after launch.

5 reasons to wait for iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have minor design upgrades in comparison to iPhone 15 Pro. Firstly, Apple has been rumoured to introduce a bigger display size of 6.3-inch than last year’s 6.1-inch. The company has been working on a new display technology that will significantly reduce the bezels from 1.71mm to 1.2mm. There is a new Capture Button for the camera in the iPhone 16 Pro.