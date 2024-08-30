Planning to buy iPhone 15 Pro at discount? 5 reasons to wait for iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro launching soon in India, here’s why you should skip buying the iPhone 15 Pro even at a discounted price.
iPhone 16 series is launching in just a few days as the Apple event 2024 is scheduled for September 9. As the new generation is about to make its debut, many smartphone buyers must be planning to upgrade their iPhones. However, if you are eyeing the iPhone 15 Pro, then you must wait for the iPhone 16 Pro to experience notable upgrades.
This year, Apple has planned to bring significant changes and upgrades to the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. While the design idea is expected to remain the same, the dummy models and leaked images have shown some minor iterations that can have a greater impact on iPhone usage. On the hardware side, Apple might be planning for a big surprise. Know why you should skip the iPhone 15 Pro and get the new iPhone 16 Pro after launch.
5 reasons to wait for iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have minor design upgrades in comparison to iPhone 15 Pro. Firstly, Apple has been rumoured to introduce a bigger display size of 6.3-inch than last year’s 6.1-inch. The company has been working on a new display technology that will significantly reduce the bezels from 1.71mm to 1.2mm. There is a new Capture Button for the camera in the iPhone 16 Pro.
- The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a performance boost with the new A18 Pro chipset. The new chipset is expected to be more powerful than the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 chipset since the company is integrating advanced AI features via Apple Intelligence. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be equipped with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 chipset for improved connectivity.
- While both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro will have a triple camera setup, the new generation is slated to get some significant upgrades. The iPhone 16 Pro may get 5x optical zoom capabilities instead of 3x zoom. The smartphone will also get a new 48MP ultra-wide camera.
- The iPhone 16 Pro's battery life may also get an upgrade as it is expected to be equipped with a 3577mAh battery which is 10% greater than the iPhone 15 Pro’s 3274mAh battery.
- Apart from performance and battery, Apple is expected to upgrade the charging speed of the iPhone 16 Pro from 27W to 40W in wired charging and 15W to 20W for wireless charging. Therefore, with longer battery life, users will also get fast charging support.