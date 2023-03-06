PlayStation Plus Alert: UK and Australia score epic $1 deal, leaving US gamers envious

Extra! Extra! A rare PlayStation Plus deal is causing a stir in the gaming world, with gamers in the UK and Australia rejoicing at the opportunity to snag a month of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium for just $1, $3, and $5 respectively. This is the cheapest PS Plus deal we've ever seen!

PlayStation rare deal

Here is the link to the Reddit post

But there's a catch. If you're in the United States, unfortunately, this deal isn't available, and there's no word on when or if it will be. The deal has been live for a few days in other regions, so it looks increasingly unlikely this deal will be extended to US PSN users, but it's possible it will go live this coming week.

For those lucky enough to be in the eligible regions, this deal is only available until March 5th, so time is running out to snag this incredible bargain. And there's more bad news for those who already have a subscription, as this deal is only available to new subscribers.

Despite the lack of promotion from PlayStation marketing, the gaming community is buzzing about this rare deal. Could it be a sign of more discounts to come? Only time will tell. But for now, UK and Australian gamers can enjoy their discounted PS Plus while they wait and hope for more incredible deals in the future.