PlayStation Plus January drop: Don’t miss these free games before they disappear

Every month, PlayStation Plus refreshes its lineup of free games, giving subscribers a chance to expand their libraries without spending extra. For many players, this is the perfect opportunity to try titles they might not have picked up otherwise or to enjoy high-quality games without paying full price. PlayStation Plus is offering free games for January 2026, available to all subscribers this month.

Typically, PS Plus offers three games each month, covering both PS5 and PS4. This means even if you haven’t upgraded to the latest console, you can still benefit from the monthly drop. Occasionally, the lineup may vary slightly, with more or fewer titles, but the principle remains the same: claim them while you can, because once added, they stay available as long as your subscription is active. Considering the cost of top-tier PS5 games, this can be a significant way to get more value from your console each month.

The January 2026 free games remain available until February 2. After that, February’s collection begins, featuring a mix of boxing, aerial combat, and deep-sea survival. Here’s what’s coming next for PS Plus members:

PS Plus Free Games for February 2026 Undisputed | PS5 Step into the ring with Undisputed, a boxing game that lets you rise from amateur fighter to world champion. With realistic gameplay and a roster of familiar names, the game gives players full control over their boxing journey, from training to championship bouts.

Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4 Dive into the icy depths with Subnautica: Below Zero. Players navigate an Arctic-like alien world, scavenging for resources, crafting tools, and building habitats while uncovering the fate of a missing sister. Survival, exploration, and strategy all come together in this undersea adventure.

Ultros | PS5, PS4 From the creators of Hotline Miami, Ultros delivers fast-paced combat, a unique loop-based gameplay mechanic, and vibrant, immersive environments. Players can revisit moments to discover secrets, unlock new abilities, and explore different paths throughout the game.

