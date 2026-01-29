Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro prices tipped ahead of official announcement

Samsung is preparing to introduce its next set of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and new information has surfaced online ahead of the official announcement. Recent leaks now point to how much these earbuds may cost in key global markets, offering an early look at Samsung’s plans for its upcoming audio products. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Buds 4 TWS earbuds are set to launch soon. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series: Release Timeline (Expected) The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series has appeared in several certification listings, which suggest that the launch is drawing closer than expected. A new report shared by known tipster Billbil-kun on social media has added pricing and timing details to earlier reports. According to the leak, Samsung may reveal the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro during the same window as its next flagship smartphone lineup.

Samsung is expected to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S26 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event in early 2026, with late February mentioned as a possible timeframe. The earbuds may arrive alongside those devices in European markets. This approach would follow Samsung’s recent pattern of launching audio products together with new phones.

The leak also mentions colour options for both earbuds. Samsung may offer the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in Black and White at launch. Some reports have suggested additional shades, including an Apricot option, but no clear confirmation has emerged so far.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series: Price and Availability (Expected) On the other hand, pricing details have also appeared through listings inside the Samsung Members app in Europe. Based on the available information, Samsung may keep prices in line with the previous generation. The Galaxy Buds 4 could launch at around 179 euros (around Rs. 19,737), while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may cost close to 249 euros (Rs. 27,455) in markets such as France.

Samsung has not confirmed any of these details yet. The company is expected to share official information closer to the launch event, which may clarify pricing, features, and availability for different regions, including India.