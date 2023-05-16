Home / Technology / POCO F5 goes on sale in India, available in 2 variants at 30,000 & 34,000

POCO F5 goes on sale in India, available in 2 variants at 30,000 & 34,000

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 16, 2023 03:15 PM IST

On the first day of the sale, however, customers can save ₹3,000 on each model.

F5, the newest member of the Xiaomi-owned POCO's ‘F’ series of smartphones, went on sale in India on Tuesday, a week after its launch in the country. The sale commenced at 12 noon on the day, and F5 is available for purchase on Flipkart.

The phone is available in 3 colour options (Image courtesy: POCO India)
The phone is available in 3 colour options (Image courtesy: POCO India)

Positioned by POCO as a mid-range smartphone, F5 comes in two variants and three colour schemes: Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Snowstorm White.

POCO X5: Variants and price

The base variant has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal memory, while the storage variant has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal memory. These carry a price tag of 29,999 and 33,999, respectively.

POCO X5: Discount available

On the first day of the sale, however, customers can save 3,000 on each. If you pay for the device using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card, you will get an instant discount of 3,000.

Alternatively, buyers can avail a product exchange offer, and, once again, save 3,000. Also, by exchanging an existing POCO phone for the incoming F5, they can get the latter at an overall discount of 4,000.

POCO X5: Features

(1.) Full HD+ display of 6.67-inch with 120 Hz refresh rate; Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.

(2.) Corning's Gorilla Glass to shield from damages in the event of a fall.

(3.) A 5,000 mAh battery with support to 67 W wired charging.

(4.) Xiaomi's latest MIUI 14 operating system; 2 years of warranty (including an extra year).

(5.) 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls; a 64 MP primary camera at the back, along with an 8 MP camera unit and 2 MP one.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
xiaomi poco flipkart
xiaomi poco flipkart
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out