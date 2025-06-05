Poco F7 tipped to launch in India soon with larger battery: Here’s what to expect

Poco is set to launch its new Poco F7 smartphone in global markets later this month. Reports suggest the device may also debut in India at the same time. The upcoming model is expected to join the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra, which were introduced in some markets earlier this year. Details about the launch date, specifications, and differences between the global and Indian variants have surfaced ahead of the official announcement. Poco F7 is expected to launch globally and in India this month with key differences in battery and design. (HT Tech)

According to a recent report by Smartprix, the Poco F7 could launch in the third week of June, possibly on June 17 or June 19. The report adds that India may receive the phone on the same day as the global release. The Poco F7 will reportedly resemble the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which was released in China. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will likely operate on Android 15 with the HyperOS 2.0 interface.

Poco F7: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Poco F7 is set to feature a 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will likely have IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance and a metal middle frame. The phone will also include an IR blaster.

For photography, the Poco F7 is expected to house a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor. On the front, the phone should feature a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Indian version of the Poco F7 may come with a larger 7,550mAh battery, while the global variant is expected to have a 6,550mAh cell. Both versions will support 90W wired fast charging.

Earlier in the year, Poco introduced the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro models in select markets. The Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and includes a 5,300mAh battery, while the Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a 6,000mAh battery. Both phones have a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary rear camera. Additionally, the Ultra model offers a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.