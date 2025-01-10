Poco X7 vs Poco X6: Specifications, features, price, and more compared

Poco X7 vs Poco X6: Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco launched its new generation X series smartphones in the mid-range market. The Poco X7 and X7 Pro offer some high-end features at an affordable price, which makes it unique from the competitors. If you are planning to buy the Poco X7 smartphone under the Rs.20000 budget, then you must carefully examine its new features, upgrades, and performance to know what has been updated in comparison to last year’s Poco X6 smartphone. Therefore, to make your research hassle-free, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Poco X7 and Poco X6 to help you find out the difference and which would be the right choice. Here’s everything you need to know about the Poco X7 in comparison to Poco X6.(Poco)

Poco X7 vs Poco X6: Price

The Poco X7 model was launched at a starting price of Rs.19999 for an 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage variant which is priced at Rs.21999. On the other hand, the Poco X6 was launched at Rs.21999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Poco X7 vs Poco X6: Design and display

The Poco X7 comes with a whole new design with an iPhone 16-like vertical camera module housing two lenses. It comes with a taxi finish including yellow and black tones. The smartphone has a plastic and faux leather build, offering a premium look. It has also received an IP66/68/69 rating, offering longer durability. On the other hand, the Poco X6 comes with a fully plastic build and a massive camera module housing three lenses. However, it offers an IP54 rating for water protection.

For display, the Poco X7 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Poco X6 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED 12-bit display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800nits brightness.

Poco X7 vs Poco X6 Performance and battery

The Poco X7 is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Whereas, the Poco X6 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip paired with up to 12GB and 512GB storage. For lasting performance, the Poco X7 is backed by a 5500mAh battery and the Poco X6 is equipped with a 5100 mAh battery. However, the Poco X6 offers a faster charging speed with 67W.

Poco X7 vs Poco X6: Camera

The Poco X7 comes with a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie camera. The Poco X6 was introduced with a triple camera setup that included a 64 MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it features a 16MP front-facing camera.