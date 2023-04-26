Professor uses ChatGPT to write recommendation letter. Student wins scholarship

ChatGPT has amazed us with its tremendous features that have never been seen before. An academic recently utilised ChatGPT to create a letter of recommendation that reportedly helped a student get a prestigious Cambridge scholarship. ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)

According to a report from Insider, Matt Huculak, the head of advanced research services at the University of Victoria's libraries, asked ChatGPT to write a reference letter for a student who went on to be admitted into one of Canada's "top-three" universities.

Huculak said that ChatGPT assisted him in writing a unique letter and prevented him from having to perform a "anxiety-producing" chore. He claimed professors frequently reuse previous reference letters and modify them for a specific student, which could result in drab letters.

Huculak said that the ChatGPT generated letter helped the student to get a prestigious scholarship from the University of Cambridge.

The AI tool's remarkable powers have sparked debate about whether it will replace humans. Many professions, such as translator, market research analyst, transcriptionist, tutor, email marketer, copywriter, and social media manager, will be greatly impacted by ChatGPT. (ALSO READ: Will ChatGPT-4 replace your jobs? What AI tool says)

Even so, many experts believe that the influence of AI on occupations may be readily mitigated by skill development and keeping up with trends.

Software giant Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy is of a view the human mind is the ‘most powerful imagination’, and nothing can beat the human mind.