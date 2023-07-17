Home / Technology / Put on sale, first-generation iPhone goes for 1.3 crore, a record

Put on sale, first-generation iPhone goes for 1.3 crore, a record

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2023 01:08 PM IST

The auction took place in the US, with the winning bidder getting the device for $158,644.

An unopened, 4GB variant of the original iPhone broke sales records at an auction in the United States, bringing well over $158,000 (approx. 1.3 crore) to the seller.

The first-generation of Apple's flagship and most successful device – the iPhone – was introduced in the United States on June 29, 2007. It was made available in the 4GB and 8GB models.

iPhone 1 for 1.3 crore?

According to appleinsider, the iPhone in this case came up in the second lot in LCG Auctions' 2023 Summer Premium Auction, which ran from June 30 to July 16. The product invited total 28 bids, including the starting bid of $10,000, with the winning bidder eventually getting it for $158,644.

Why such high price?

As per appleinsider, the original 4GB iPhone is considered ‘exclusive’ due to its limited production run, with Apple, during the early days, offering the 8GB variant at $100 more $599), citing ‘lagging sales’ for the lower-capacity model. The 4GB iPhone ($499) was discontinued on September 5, 2007.

Additionally, the one that fetched $158,344, is still factory-sealed, in ‘exceptional condition,’ and with ‘virtually flawless’ edges and surfaces.

Earlier sales and record

The previous record was for a first-generation iPhone that was put up for sale by its owner in February. She made $63,000 (approx. 52 lakh) from the deal, as against her own expectation of $50,000 (approx. 41 lakh).

Also Read: Tattoo artist puts her first-gen iPhone on sale, expects at least $50,000. Here's why

In March, another original model brought $54,904 to the owner, and, in a separate case, $40,320 in April.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

