Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: The smart glasses you’ll only believe after using

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: Smart glasses have finally started to move from a futuristic gimmick to something you could genuinely wear every day. For the longest time, I couldn't understand the appeal of Bluetooth sunglasses with short battery life that people used just to livestream their lives. The idea felt like a privacy nightmare: walking around as if everyone suspected you of secretly recording them. Add to that the thought of strapping a battery-powered device next to my eyes that wasn't even IP68 rated, the hassle of charging yet another gadget, and doubts about audio and video quality.

Naturally, when I got the chance to try the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer glasses, I was skeptical. But once I unboxed them, set up the Meta app, and started using them, I was hooked. Before long, I found myself reaching for them simply to take calls and listen to music. These glasses are the kind you need to try for yourself before forming an opinion. I can’t say where the future of smart glasses is headed, but I know this: I want to buy the Meta glasses. They just make sense.

Imagine a pair of sunglasses that can take calls, capture photos and videos, stream your music, and still function as regular photochromic glasses. That’s exactly what the Meta glasses deliver. The real surprise, though, is the noise cancellation: you need to try it to believe it. I could hold a perfectly clear conversation mid-flight, with the engines roaring and the crew making announcements, and the person on the other end had no clue I was even on a plane. The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer glasses just feel natural along with easy software experience. seamless. I’d happily swap out my Balmain frames for these any day. Meta even allows you to add prescription lenses!

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses bring together the brand’s timeless Wayfarer design with Meta’s discreet tech, offering a pair of frames that look like regular sunglasses but quietly add a camera, audio and AI features. We tested the black frame with photochromic lenses across busy Indian streets, cafés, and bright sunny afternoons to see whether these glasses truly fit into daily life.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: Design and Comfort

The most striking part of these glasses is that they don’t shout “tech gadget.” At first glance, they’re simply Ray-Bans, premium build, glossy finish, and the familiar Wayfarer silhouette. The technology is hidden inside the frame’s arms: speakers, microphones, and touch controls sit neatly without making the glasses feel bulky.

The fit is snug and comfortable for a few hours at a time, although the weight is slightly higher than standard Ray-Bans. For urban wearers, that’s unlikely to be an issue. The photochromic lenses are the real win for Indian conditions, turning darker in bright sunlight and clearing up indoors. In practice, this meant we never had to juggle between sunglasses and spectacles, which is a small but meaningful convenience.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: Camera and Video Capture

The right temple hides a discreet 12MP ultra-wide camera. It captures social-media-ready photos and HD video clips, which you can share directly to your phone through the Meta View app. Don’t expect cinematic quality or the low-light chops of a flagship smartphone, but for hands-free shots, riding through Delhi streets, grabbing candid moments with friends, or recording a walk by the beach, the camera delivers.

The POV perspective is unique; it feels natural compared to holding up a phone. For creators who want quick snippets for Instagram Reels or Stories, this function alone makes the glasses useful.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: Audio and Calling

One of the best aspects is the open-ear audio. The speakers, built into the temples, sit close to your ears and project sound clearly without blocking your environment. Listening to music while walking in traffic-heavy areas like Mumbai or Bengaluru still keeps you aware of honks and voices around you.

The multi-mic array handles calls reasonably well. On quieter streets or indoors, voices come through clear on both ends. In noisier settings, however, background sound sometimes interferes, which is not surprising given the open-ear design.

You can get a full-charge by simply keeping it inside the case for 20 minutes.(Debashis Sarkar/ HT photo)

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is modest. On a single charge, you can expect around three hours of mixed use, snapping photos, short videos, music playback, and a call or two. This isn’t an all-day device on its own.

The charging case, styled like a sturdy Ray-Ban case, is essential. It provides up to 32 hours of additional usage, meaning you can comfortably get through a couple of days if you top up between outings. Charging via USB-C is quick and fuss-free. Still, heavy users will want to carry the case whenever they step out. Charging speeds are good. You can get a full-charge by simply keeping it inside the case for 20 minutes.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: Photochromic Lens Experience

For Indian buyers, this option is arguably the most practical. In harsh noon sunlight, the lenses darken like premium sunglasses, giving clear vision and glare reduction. Step indoors into a cafe or office, and they gradually lighten, avoiding the hassle of swapping to regular glasses.

In our testing across Delhi’s shifting light, from metro platforms to bright bazaars, the transitions were smooth and comfortable. It feels like Ray-Ban has thought about daily Indian use cases.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: Smart Features and AI

Beyond the camera and audio, Meta has worked in assistant features through the “Hey Meta” wake word. You can ask for quick updates, send messages, or control playback with voice. The AI is not as deeply integrated as Siri or Google Assistant, but for quick commands it works.

The Meta View app ties everything together, allowing easy transfers of photos and videos to your phone, lens settings, and firmware updates. The learning curve is minimal; if you can use a smartphone, you’ll figure this out quickly.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: Price and Availability in India

Ray-Ban Meta glasses are priced at a premium in India, especially if you go for photochromic lenses. Expect to pay in the range of ₹30,000 to ₹36,000, depending on the retailer and customisation. That’s in line with high-end Ray-Bans, but here you’re getting more than just eyewear.

For buyers in India, the added cost of the smart functions is justifiable if you see value in hands-free capture and open-ear audio. If you just want sunglasses, regular Ray-Bans remain the better buy.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (RW4008) review: Verdict

Ray-Ban Meta glasses are not meant to replace your phone or camera, but to complement them. They excel in looking stylish while offering genuinely handy features: a discreet camera for everyday moments, open-ear speakers for music and calls without cutting you off from your surroundings, and photochromic lenses perfect for India’s bright conditions.

They do fall short in a couple of areas, limited battery life and average audio performance in very noisy environments, but these aren’t deal-breakers for casual, urban users.

If you’re a content creator, a tech enthusiast, or simply someone who wants their glasses to do more while still looking stylish, the black Ray-Ban Meta with photochromic lenses are worth considering.