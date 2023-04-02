Realme 11 Pro series may flaunt 200MP camera. Check leaked features

Realme 11 Pro series with 200-megapixel camera is expected to be launched soon. The company recently launched the Realme 10 Pro series, which also has Realme 10 Pro Plus. It is anticipated that the upgrade model of the phone is going to be launched in the second half of 2023. The Realme 11 Pro series is likely to be launched in China first, after which it will debut in India and other markets, Live Hindustan reports. Realme's 11 pro series phone has been listed on the TENAA certification website.(Twitter/ @stufflistings)

The company has not yet confirmed the launch timeline of the 11 Pro series. However, the specifications of the phone have been leaked online. Realme's upcoming number series phone has been listed on the TENAA certification website.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the features.

Realme 11 Pro Series leaked features

The smartphone will include two mid-range phones. There will be the standard 11 Pro 5G, and the other being 11 Pro Plus 5G.

Realme 11 Pro

The listing reveals that Realme 11 Pro will feature a curved AMOLED display. The screen is said to be 6.7-inch tall and offer full HD Plus resolution of 1080x2412 pixels. The battery capacity of the phone will be 4780mAh.

The phone is powered by an octa-core chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. The variants of the phone listed on TENAA is 6GB / 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM along with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage. It is unlikely that a phone would launch with so many RAM and storage options, especially in India.

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. There will be a dual camera setup on the back. The phone has a 100-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It will have a 16 megapixel front camera. The dimensions of the phone are 161.6x73 9x8 2 mm and the weight is 185 grams.

Realme 11 Pro Plus

Realme 11 Pro Plus comes with a 2340mAh dual-cell battery, which means the combined capacity will be 4680mAh. The device features the same display as the Pro model. There is also an in display fingerprint scanner.

According to the leaked pictures, the phone has a circular camera module. Triple-camera setup on the back with 200-megapixel main camera sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie.

The device features the same chipset and storage options as the 11 Pro. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

