Realme's GT3 smartphone launched globally. Check features and specifications

Realme has launched its GT3 smartphone for the global market, doing so at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. According to the company, the smartphone takes just 9.5 minutes to get fully charged, and it has given the device a starting price of 649 US dollars (approx. ₹53,543).

Realme GT3: Features and specifications

(1.) In GT3, Realme has given a 6.74-inch AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2,772x1,240 pixels. The display offers peak brightness level of up to 1,100 Nits, and supports refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 120 Hz and 360 Hz respectively.

(2.) The smartphone gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as its processor; its 4,600 mAh battery supports fast charging of 240 W, and fully charges the device in less than 10 minutes.

(3.) For operating system (OS), it has Android 13-based, in-house Realme UI, and Dolby Atmos for quality sound experience.

(4.) For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. On the rear end, there is a triple camera setup (50 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle-lens, 2 MP microscope lens).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON