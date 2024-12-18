Realme 14x launch today in India: Know specs, features, Price, and more

Realme 14x is all to debut in India today at 12 PM IST after being in talks for its water resistance design. Over the past few weeks, Realme has been teasing the smartphone, showcasing its design, specifications, and features. The most unique form factor of the smartphone is that it comes with an IP69 rating at just under Rs.15000, which has become the topic of discussion. This year, we have seen such durability promises with flagship devices such as Realme GT 7 Pro, Vivo X200, and others. Therefore, the new budget smartphone could come with some premium features at a reasonable price. Know more about Realme 14x ahead of launch. Realme 14x to launch under Rs.15000 with powerful specifications, check details.(Realme )

Realme 14x launch, sale date, price, and more

The Realme 14x will be announced today, December 18, at 12 PM IST and the sale will also begin during the same time on Flipkart. As confirmed by Realme, the smartphone will be priced under Rs.15000 and it will be available in three colour options: Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red. Realme may also announce new launch offers, therefore, you may want to keep an eye on the pricing with bank offers.

Realme 14x specs and features

The Realme 14x comes with a new design profile with a glossy black panel and a durable build that has also achieved a military-grade certification and IP69 rating. Based on its predecessor, the smartphone will likely come with a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also offer a dynamic RAM expansion feature, allowing users will have ample storage to keep their photos, videos, games, and others saved on their smartphones.

The Realme 14x will have a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Finally, the smartphone will run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Realme also revealed that the smartphone will be backed by a 6000mAh battery which will provide 2 days of battery life and support to 45W fast charging. Therefore, this budget smartphone is offering several advanced features at just under Rs.15000.