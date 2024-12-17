Realme 14x to launch under 15000: Here’s everything you need to know

Realme is all set to launch its affordable series smartphone, the Realme 14x in India on December 18, 2024. For the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the smartphone showcasing its design, specifications, and features ahead of launch to keep the fans excited about the new launch. Now, just ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed that the upcoming Realme 14x will be available at under Rs.15000 in India. Therefore, users will get a feature-filled smartphone at a budget price and it will be competitive with other affordable 5G smartphones in the market. Know more about the Realme 14x. Realme 14x launching on December 18, here’s everything we expect from the new budget smartphone. (Realme)

Realme 14x price in India and availability

Realme 14x will be priced under Rs.15000 as confirmed by the company ahead of launch. The sale of the smartphone will begin on the same day as the launch, on December 12 at 12 PM IST on Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in three attractive colour options: Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red.

Apart from the price segment, sale date, and colour variants, Realme me has also revealed some of the features of Realme 14x which showcases a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Realme 12x.

Realme 14x specifications and features

The Realme 14x comes with a dual-camera setup that will likely include a 50MP main camera sensor. The smartphone has also received military-grade shock resistance certification along with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making the smartphone durable despite being a budget offering. Considering the price range, we expect that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Realme 14x was also confirmed to be powered by the 6000mAh battery that claims to offer 2-day charging and about 15 hours of video playback time which is exceptional in the given segment. The smartphone will run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. However, we are yet to know about the OS support timeline. Now to confirm other specifications such as display, camera, and more, we will have to wait until December 18.

Apart from the Realme 14x India launch, the company has also confirmed the global launch date for the Realme 14 series which is scheduled for December 19. The smartphone has also been spotted on several global listing platforms.