Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Realme GT 8 5G and GT 8 Pro reportedly launching together in October: Expected specs, features and more

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 10:08 am IST

Realme is set to launch the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro together in October, both possibly featuring Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Realme is planning to expand its flagship gaming series lineup with the launch of two new smartphones, the Realme GT 8 5G and GT 8 Pro 5G, together in October 2025, according to recent reports. This marks a change from last year’s launch, where the Realme GT 7 Pro debuted in November, and the standard Realme GT 7 was released much later, in May 2025. The company appears to be aligning the release schedules for both models this time.

Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro are reported to launch together in October with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.(HT Tech)
Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro are reported to launch together in October with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.(HT Tech)

Realme GT 8 5G and GT 8 Pro 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, both devices are expected to feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. This processor aims to improve performance and power efficiency over its predecessors. By equipping both the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro with this chip, Realme might be reducing the performance gap between the standard and Pro versions, which may offer strong processing power across both models.

Furthermore, leaks and rumours suggest that the Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a 6.85-inch 2K OLED display, possibly supplied by Samsung. The screen might include an AR anti-glare coating, a feature similar to what is seen on Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra. This coating might help improve screen visibility in various lighting conditions.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is also rumoured to have a battery capacity exceeding 7,000mAh, which may offer extended usage time. It may support 100W fast charging, which will enable a quick recharge despite the large battery size. The device's build might include a metal frame, contributing to its durability.

A notable feature could be the inclusion of a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, which is rumoured to use Samsung’s HP9 sensor. This camera setup would offer advanced zoom capabilities and high-resolution imaging, a key selling point for photography enthusiasts.

On the other hand, details about the standard Realme GT 8 remain scarce, with no specific information released yet. However, with the launch expected in the coming months, more information is likely to surface soon.

News / Technology / Realme GT 8 5G and GT 8 Pro reportedly launching together in October: Expected specs, features and more
