Home / Technology / Realme launches GT Neo 5 SE 5G in China. Details here

Realme launches GT Neo 5 SE 5G in China. Details here

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 03, 2023 03:25 PM IST

In its home country, the manufacturer has priced the smartphone at 1,999 Yuan (approx. ₹24,000).

Realme has launched its latest smartphone in its home country of China. Realme GT Neo 5 SE 5G has been priced at 1,999 Yuan (approx. 24,000) in the country, though it is not known whether it will be launched in India or not.

For now, the smartphone will be available only in China.
For now, the smartphone will be available only in China.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE 5G: Features and specifications

(1.) According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, GT Neo 5 SE 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. with support to 100 W fast charging. The battery, claims Realme, takes 31 minutes to charge the device from 1% to 100%.

(2.) The smartphone features Snapdragon's 7+ Gen 2 chipset as its processor and is available in the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage option.

(3.) For photography, there is a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2 MP macro sensor (each at the back). For selfies, on the other hand, there is a 16 MP front camera.

(4.) Its screen has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 2,772*1,240 pixel resolution. The display comes with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

(5.) Realme's UI 4.0 operating system (OS) powers GT Neo 5 SE 5G, which may carry a price of around 30,000 when launched in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out